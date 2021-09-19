House hunt Phillips: See what’s on the market now

(Phillips, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Phillips. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

W7203 Cherry St, Park Falls, 54524 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1966

#336J) Three bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home on a lovely, almost a 1/3 acre lot in Fifield. This property has much to offer both inside and out! Inside you will find the convenience of one level living! Open concept living room and eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath and the all important laundry/mudroom. Outside are the 12' x 7' front porch, 36' x 10' back sun deck, fenced in backyard with mature trees and a semi-enclosed firepit area set just in front of an adorable shed with endless possibilities. There is also a finished 12' x 16' workshop and another storage shed that both have electricity. The property also features a spacious finished, heated, attached 2 car garage. Range and Refrigerator are included. Forced air, natural gas heating. City water and sewer.

684 Beebe St, Phillips, 54555 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute, affordable, 2 bedroom 1 bath city home in Phillips located right on the edge of town. This home has had many improvements including, a brand new roof/soffit/fascia, new exterior paint, new laminate flooring, newer electrical, newer windows, & newer furnace. There is a complete fenced in large back yard, and a detached 1.5 car garage with a 9x20 insulated workshop. This home is priced to sell and won't last long!

N14268 Lofdahl Rd, Fifield, 54524 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1998

#433M) Hillside 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a partially finished walk-out basement & a 2 car garage all on 2.5+ wooded acres with 225' of frontage on the Flambeau River South Fork. This home has lovely landscaping in a private setting, just outside the town of Fifield. On the main floor you will find; the mud room entry with laundry, spacious kitchen with hickory cabinets and counter seating, dining room, living room with a fireplace and patio doors leading to the huge wrap around sun deck. Also on the first floor is the master bedroom featuring a full bath w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, another bedroom and a full bath. Downstairs there is a rec room with tongue & groove walls, awesome slate flooring and French doors leading to the covered patio & backyard, the 3rd bedroom, a storage room already stubbed for a 3rd bathroom and a huge utility/workspace area. There is also 2 yard sheds for extra storage. A short scenic trail leads to the river frontage; peaceful woods & water home!

N11161 Price Lake Rd, Phillips, 54555 3 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bed 4 Bath Home on Price Lake Rd. This property is a must see with 99+/- acres with Price Creek running through the property and across the road is acres of Kimberly Clark wildlife area for hunting and hiking. This property has a large living room with spacious bedrooms and kitchen and also an additional kitchen in the basement. The home but does need to be finished with trim, flooring and texturing but the seller does have a lot of the materials. On this beautiful property there are fruit trees, fenced in blueberry garden and large open space to enjoy the wildlife. Also on this property is a large 40x24 heated shop, 20x12 detached garage, 22x12 storage shed, and a large 82x23 storage shed with dirt floor. This property has too much to list and won't last long.

