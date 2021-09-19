CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Glenwood

 4 days ago

(Glenwood, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1508 S Harris Road, Pearcy, 71964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,483 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful 10 Acres with House and small Lake frontage. Year round creek feeds the lake and runs through the property. House needs some updating but has huge potential. Large Chicken Coop. Additional buildings on property.

For open house information, contact Jon Frey, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

629 S Seventh, Glenwood, 71943

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in None

This Totally Updated Country Home has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Large Laundry Room. NEW flooring & Paint. The Kitchen refrigerator & Stove Convey

For open house information, contact Myrtle Batty, Lake Hamilton Realty, Inc. at 501-525-1466

615 S 5Th Street, Glenwood, 71943

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1994

MOVE IN READY! This super cute and clean 3 bed, 2 bath updated home is centrally located in Glenwood. Home features custom kitchen cabinetry, is all electric, living room built-ins, and laundry room! Outside you will find a covered back patio for entertaining, an 8X12 storage building, and a fenced back yard! Perfect for first time home buyers or anyone looking to be close to town! This home is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

208 S First St, Glenwood, 71943

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1950

INVESTORS AND FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS TAKE NOTICE!! Cute home with modern updates. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has been completely remodeled! Includes a laundry room, one car carport, front porch, nice kitchen and more! Perfect starter home or investment property. This is a must see and priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Heather Vaughn, Caddo River Realty, Inc. at 870-356-2446

