Take a look at these homes on the Eutawville market now

(Eutawville, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eutawville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1218 Quackenbush Rd, Summerton, 29148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Lakefront in the Potato Creek area of Lake Marion; the lot offers a private boat ramp, dock, a covered carport for boat storage and an insulated storage building. The lot is 3/4 acre in size. Home is 3 BR, 1.5 BA with super sized screen porch, a 2019 heat pump and a 2020 shingle roof. Neat as can be and move in ready for the summer.

For open house information, contact Julie Rickenbaker, ERA Wilder Realty-Santee at 803-854-2119

811 Santa Fe Trail, Sumter, 29148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for a country home with pasture and 3 stall Barn with Tack & Equipment room. This immaculate property is ready for your horses! Home has been renovated! 3 Br, 2 baths, Pine Cathedral Ceilings in the Den with Wood Fireplace. Kitchen, Dining, Foyer and Hallway all have Beautiful Pine Ceilings. Private back yard with covered porch and Deck on rear of the house. Master Br Suite has its own private deck area. One storage building conveys with the property. If you want a nice horse property, don't miss seeing this one!

For open house information, contact Susan Stroman, Premier Properties of the Carolinas at 803-505-2674

1183 Bennett Circle, Holly Hill, 29059 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1947

This move-in ready 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home conveniently located to I-95 and I-26 features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, modern vanities in both baths, and a detached garage. Situated on a beautiful half acre with a brand new HVAC and R-30 attic insulation, this cozy home is waiting for it's new owners to call it home. Schedule your showings today!

For open house information, contact Trey Bessent, Realty ONE Group Coastal at 843-972-9450

2614 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, 29059 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming Well Maintained 1930's House located in Holly Hill! Home features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and has Wood Floors throughout the main living area! Spacious rooms, Separate fireplaces in each of the main living rooms and nice sized kitchen! Large yard with mature landscaping, Full Front Porch and sits on .48 acres. This home is truly one of a kind and has a special Southern Charm with Original Finishes! Please schedule a showing today! Home to be Sold AS-IS Seller will make NO repairs. Cash or Conventional financing only!

For open house information, contact Maro Shuhaibar, BIG Realty, LLC at 843-284-6747