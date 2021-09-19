CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Ballinger now

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Ballinger, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ballinger will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

703 N 3Rd St, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,900 | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Move in ready home located in a great location close to the city park. This home has updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and central air and heat.

For open house information, contact Kristi Goetz, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

1401 16Th St, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A great modular home on 1/2 acre just out of the city limits of Ballinger. Quiet, country life with great yard,trees, pergola with firepit, concret walkways throughout making the property easily maintained, WORKSHOP, and lots of extra parking. Home is a 3/2 with open concept; it's in great shape, well maintained. Sellers installed metal Canopy over the home as a buffer for weather which is great for untility costs. This is a great option for country living. Call Donna 325-365-1811

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

301 N 13Th, Ballinger, 76821

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Victorian located on extra large lot with mature trees,beautiful wrap around porch,covered patio and tennis Many recent updates, new siding, trim replaced in 2021, new roofs on main house and apartment,master bath and 1.5 bath renovation, updates in the Mother-in-Law house (1,000) sq.ft,storm windows and many more.This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has original pine wood floors,some original light fixtures ,4 pocket doors,12 ft ceilings, 2 separate staircases,courting corner with fireplace,built ins,bay window in kitchen,2 balconies and much more. The Woodwork is original and massive with all the beauty and charm of a past time. This home has been restored and updated from the ground up; 12x20 Playhouse

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, Big Country Realty at 325-365-1811

1007 N 7Th St, Ballinger, 76821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for an old country charmer in Ballinger? Look no further. Your new home is full of character and needs new occupants. Located in the heart of Ballinger, this beauty has plenty of room and has easy access to all that Ballinger has to offer. Some of its best features are the 2 living areas, metal roof, newer HVAC system, tankless hot water heater, carport, garage with storage and a 450 square ft. out building the former owners used as an office space. This is a great property that needs new owners!

For open house information, contact Kane Harris, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 325-944-9559

ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

