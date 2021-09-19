Take a look at these homes on the market in Hinckley

(Hinckley, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hinckley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

43787 County Hwy 61, Hinckley, 55037 2 Beds 1 Bath | $167,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this spacious 2 bdrm-1 bath home just north of Hinckley! Sitting on 1.68 acres this home has a vaulted kitchen, living, and dining room area creating a great open feeling! Nice sized master bdrm, add'l bedroom, full bath and washer/ dryer all located on the main floor also! Interior was all updated within the last 3 years along with new furnace, water heater, water filter system, electric system, and att. garage. A newer well and septic system make this ready to go! Block crawl space has mechanicals and storage area under part of it for storage space. Come check out this country home close to town!

For open house information, contact Natalie Jensen, United Country BJ Real Estate at 320-245-2502

29355 State Highway 123, Sandstone, 55072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Spacious one level 3 bdrm/2 bath home on 5+ wooded acres with creek. Beautiful yard with 2 car detached garage and 16x16 storage shed. Located just outside Sandstone providing quick access to I35 and scenic Robinson Park and Banning State Park.

For open house information, contact Brian VanVickle, Marathon Realty at 651-300-0130

53889 Larson Road, Sandstone, 55072 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful 2+Br 1 3/4Ba Craftsman farm house on 10 wooded acres. Restored period with modern convenience. You will love this homes two master bedrooms, hardwood floors, breakfast nook, antique gas lighting rewired to electric, craftsman staircase and many other features. 10 beautifully wooded acres teeming with wild visitors. Very private setting with new septic system and well.

For open house information, contact Thomas Lymburner, Heartland Realty, Inc at 320-384-7467

48754 Cloverdale Rd., Hinckley, 55037 3 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Bring your cows, horses, chickens, pigs, etc., to this amazing property, off county Rd 21. Perfect setup for a hobby farm, and some hunting or to exclude yourself from society, with the privacy of the land. This private property offers a beautiful 1.5 story house, fenced in fields with a 32X64 pole building and a few sheds, on 60 acres. Close to amenities such as Hinkley Casino/Golf Course, Sandstone State Wildlife management area, Kettle River and St. Croix River and Bear Creek Hunting Preserve, which is minutes away! New Septic system was installed in 2016 and has worked great since. Garage/Pole building, 32X64, can be multi use, to accommodate 5 garage stalls. Building would need some renovation to make it a complete enclosure.

For open house information, contact Tristen Goltz, Home Smart Realty, Inc. at 763-421-0481