Eagar-curious? These homes are on the market

25 S Ponderosa Street, Eagar, 85925 5 Beds 3 Baths | $509,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful custom built home on a spacious 1 acre lot. The ideal layout includes a large great room, split bedroom floor plan, and an upstairs bedroom with its own bathroom that could be as an office or playroom. The home has immaculate features such as granite countertops throughout, a deep soaker tub in the master, and dual sinks in two of the three bathrooms. For outdoor enjoyment the large rear porch overlooks an expansive fenced in yard.

4 N1332 Road, Greer, 85927 5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,996 Square Feet | Built in 2012

his exquisite Red Cedar Full Log home has been expertly crafted from imported British Columbia logs. With no expense spared and every imaginable detail included, it is a dream for family and entertaining. Just under 8000 sq ft and 3 levels of unique living space that encompass 5 full bedrooms and 5.5 total baths. Main level houses expansive master retreat and professional quality kitchen with top of the line appliances, including an Aga stove, built in espresso machine and Sub-Zero refrigerators. Second level features two separate wings. One wing has two master like bedrooms. The other a self-contained guest quarters. Basement level is comprised of a large bedroom, kitchenette, theatre room, exercise room with sauna, office space and a storage room for bulk household items! So much more!

124 N Becker Lake Road, Springerville, 85938 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,624 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This beautiful 4.54 acre property has endless possibilities. The home has a very nice floor plan with lots of space. Custom alder cabinetry can be seen throughout the home. Upstairs boasts a large family room with a kitchenette. An office suite is situated off the garage and has it's own entrance. Perfect for the animal lover. Irrigation from the Little Colorado River is a true commodity. Mature trees are abundant on the property. Sit on the wrap around deck and enjoy the four seasons.

8 W County Road N 1070 --, Greer, 85927 3 Beds 4 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful cabin has everything you want in a cabin, nice & cozy, right in the middle of ponderosa trees, 1.02 acres, 3 owner suites. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, one bedroom downstairs & the rest up stairs, 3 Full baths and additional 1/2 bath down stairs. Remodeled Kitchen has 5-Burner gas stove top, Microwave & Convection oven combo, all new stainless steel appliances, additional cabinet storage units. Covered deck & additional decks, Full house Cummins generator, Hot tub (Beach Comer) on deck outside. Attached Garage and detached garage with a lot of work area. Close to Greer Village, lakes, fishing, hunting, summer & winter sports at sunrise, or just enjoy the quietness of Greer, Cabin has all the feel of ''in the woods'' cabin, that everyone wants.

