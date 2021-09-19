CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovelock, NV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lovelock

 4 days ago

(Lovelock, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovelock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

140 Oak Cir, Lovelock, 89419

4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1983

The front and back yards are fully landscaped with a sprinkler system. The backyard features a concrete patio with a fire ring, and a wooden deck with stairs that comes off the upper level dining room.

450 Reservoir Rd, Lovelock, 89419

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has full sprinklers in front and back. Mature trees and land scaping in the front. The property is fully fenced and has RV hook ups. This home is a must see, you won't be disappointed. Please call for more details.

150 Pine Dr, Lovelock, 89419

3 Beds 2 Baths | $242,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Home furnishings can be purchased by buyer, at buyers expense.

ABOUT

With Lovelock Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

