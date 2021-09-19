Check out these Corning homes on the market
(Corning, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corning will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Need a great home in Corning, AR? look no further. This cute, newly remodeled home is priced to sell at 92,000. New roof just installed, new flooring (waterproof laminate).and new paint! the living space is open to the kitchen and dining room. Call me today for your tour.
Three bedroom, one bath home, secluded on 2 acres. Metal roof with beautiful stainless appliances. Large basement for extra storage or could be made into a living space. This one won't last long!
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with a bonus room (4th bedroom). Large sunroom great for entertaining. Partially fenced yard, and storage shed,
ONLINE AUCTION w/Soldasp Auction Company. Bid Now thru Monday, October 25th @2 PM. Duck Club/Cabin located on the banks of the Black River. Just in Time for Duck season! 2 bedroom 2 bath including a 24 x 24 addition! Will be sold furnished. 6.33 Acres +/- Cat Walk, large deck and Tiki house overlooking black river! Extra building for storage! Sold "As is, Where is" 10% Buyers Premium. $5,000 non-refundable Down payment required of high bidder. Agents see remarks
