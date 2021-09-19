CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, AR

Check out these Corning homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Corning, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corning will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDuox_0c107RUl00

2407 Harper, Corning, 72422

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in None

Need a great home in Corning, AR? look no further. This cute, newly remodeled home is priced to sell at 92,000. New roof just installed, new flooring (waterproof laminate).and new paint! the living space is open to the kitchen and dining room. Call me today for your tour.

For open house information, contact Atalaya Meridith, Weichert Realtors, Home Source at 870-236-3100

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21025720)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr3eo_0c107RUl00

782 County 191 Road, Success, 72470

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Three bedroom, one bath home, secluded on 2 acres. Metal roof with beautiful stainless appliances. Large basement for extra storage or could be made into a living space. This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026599)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwni6_0c107RUl00

1006 W 6Th St, Corning, 72422

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with a bonus room (4th bedroom). Large sunroom great for entertaining. Partially fenced yard, and storage shed,

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21025984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZB7MR_0c107RUl00

1026 Hwy 62, Corning, 72422

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1 | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1987

ONLINE AUCTION w/Soldasp Auction Company. Bid Now thru Monday, October 25th @2 PM. Duck Club/Cabin located on the banks of the Black River. Just in Time for Duck season! 2 bedroom 2 bath including a 24 x 24 addition! Will be sold furnished. 6.33 Acres +/- Cat Walk, large deck and Tiki house overlooking black river! Extra building for storage! Sold "As is, Where is" 10% Buyers Premium. $5,000 non-refundable Down payment required of high bidder. Agents see remarks

For open house information, contact Tasabah Malone, Soldasap, LLC at 870-236-6117

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030569)

