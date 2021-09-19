House hunt Bedford: See what’s on the market now

(Bedford, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bedford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

116 Pendleton Ave, Bedford, 40006 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This property has much to offer for investment. Property consists of 116 Pendleton Ave, as well as, 21, 22, 27, 33, 146 Pendleton Ave.

For open house information, contact Jerry W Smith, Smith Klink Realty & Auction at 502-732-4949

121 Walker Ave, Sulphur, 40070 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Adorable 4 bedroom home! Peaceful Country Living AND Convenient! 5 miles to I71, exit 28!! FOUR bedrooms, Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Family room and Formal Living Room. Great kitchen! 300 Sq Ft screened in back porch. Electric to outbuilding. Roof and HVAC are both 1 year young!! High speed internet is available! 2nd to the last home on a dead end street!!Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Alana Doll, KY Homes and Farms Real Estate at 502-845-4400

602 Pine Ct, Carrollton, 41008 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,615 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious room on first level is currently being used for a 5th bedroom. Open kitchen with center island. The living room and family room have gas fireplaces. Corner lot with mature shade trees in front yard. Rear deck and patio are great for entertaining. 2 car attached garage.

For open house information, contact Amanda Isaacs, Smith Klink Realty & Auction at 502-732-4949

488 Cardinal Dr, Campbellsburg, 40011 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Three bedroom brick ranch, updated roof, hvac, flooring, kitchen and more. Basement added with sump pump, garage access. attached garage, walking distance to elementary school. rear deck and front porch. Large Kitchen with dining area, separate laundry room and garage access. Master bath has shower, Livingroom open to dining area. See lot size legal description in documents.

For open house information, contact Debbie L Richardson, Louisville Home Store REALTORS Inc. at 502-412-8250