Take a look at these homes on the Deer River market now

(Deer River, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deer River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

46113 Hawthorn Drive, Deer River, 56636 5 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Enjoy country life in this five bedroom split level home. Updates include steel siding and roof, newer windows and mechanicals. Two stall detached insulated garage and located just a few miles from Deer River on 6.43 acres.

1043 Comstock Drive, Deer River, 56636 4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Spacious 4 bedroom home on 4 acres in town!! Charming, open and spacious floor plan. The dining room has a see-through fireplace to the living room. You will love the layout. Nice to have all the bedrooms on one level upstairs. The neighborhood is quiet and convenient to everything. Enjoy the huge back yard from your large deck where you can hear the birds . The flowering crabs are lovely too. The lower level has a nice family room with daylight windows. Walk to school. The garage is 2 cars deep...and has lots of sq footage, 774 sq feet to be exact. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Bedrooms are generous sizes! Basement workshop area too. Easy access to snowmobile & ATV trails from Co Rd! Please note this property has 3 parcel numbers. 15 miles to Grand Rapids, 95 miles to Duluth and 55 miles to Bemidji. Deer River is known as the Gateway to the Chippewa National Forest...which is just around the bend and it is stunning with lots of forests to explore!

1026 Division Street, Deer River, 56636 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Whether you're looking for an affordable "Up North Getaway" or a year-round home, this charming one level manufactured home on almost 1/2 acre has a great layout that really makes the most of 1232 finished square feet. Easy to heat/cool and easy to maintain. The large back yard is split into two separate fenced in areas - great for the kiddos, pets, or the veggie garden you've always dreamed of. The 22 x 24 garage is just steps from the home and has electric, cement floor, and is partially insulated. Conveniently located and close to hospital, schools, local shops, bike paths, Deer River Ballfield, Grand Rapids, Lake Winni, Bowstring and to many other great fishing and recreational lakes to list! Schedule a showing today and you could be moved in and ready to enjoy the stunning colors of the north woods by this fall.

11259 92Nd Avenue Ne, Deer River, 56636 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Fabulous walk out home with brick siding, wrap around deck, in floor heating and brick fireplaces on both levels. Main floor has vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous kitchen that includes appliances and antique cook stove. Master bedroom suite with patio doors to a wrap around deck and corner whirlpool tub in master bath. French doors to office/den. The lower level is mostly finished with a large family room. The two stall attached garage is insulated and also has in floor heat. There is also a 40x70 metal building with a finished room that would make a great Man-Cave or Rec Room. The acreage is beautiful with a mix of fields and woods. Very suitable for farm animals and great deer hunting. Less than 15 miles from Grand Rapids.

