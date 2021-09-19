House hunt Butler: See what’s on the market now

(Butler, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Butler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

49 Plantation Drive, Butler, 31006 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Investor Special! Brick home located on a 2 +/- acre wooded corner lot. Property is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with an outbuilding. All buyers are required to provide a pre-approval letter on financing or proof of funds to schedule a showing.

80 Peacock Acres Road, Butler, 31006 4 Beds 3 Baths | $219,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located on 0.92+/- acre lot in secluded Peacock Acres Subdivision. Located on a wooded lot with a private back yard with a view of the woods. This home has a large kitchen, dining and living room for entertaining with vaulted ceilings. It comes with a detached 2 car carport with a storage/workshop and another metal outbuilding. Shown by Appointment only! All buyers are required to provide a pre-approval letter on financing or proof of funds to schedule a showing.

327 N Highway 240 Connector, Mauk, 31058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice country home on a state paved road. No neighbors in sight any direction.

127 Highway 127, Mauk, 31058 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,849 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful country home with stately appearance sitting on 5 landscaped acres. Complete with magnolia, oak and pines for accents. Saltwater pool to enjoy Georgia summertime. Home has ample space for additional bedroom if needed, now used as sitting area. Attic storage area. Master bedroom and bath is exquisite. Home office and separate laundry room. Home entry from garage. Whole house vacuum system and oversized hot water. Owner will consider selling extra land if desired. Easy 30 minute commute to Columbus. Award winning schools, lower taxes, quiet, peaceful setting with this property.

