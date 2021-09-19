Take a look at these homes for sale in Telluride

(Telluride, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Telluride than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

225 Raspberry Patch Road, Telluride, 81435 11 Beds 14 Baths | $14,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Nestled upon 26 park-like acres within the private enclave of Raspberry Patch, this warm & welcoming residence is the perfect getaway for generations of family and friends. Designed as an evolving series of Western ranch structures by renowned Aspen-based architectural firm Lipkin-Warner, the home was elegantly re-imagined & expanded over the last decade which has only further enhanced its timeless sophistication. A vaulted Great Room encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows frames breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks of the Wilson Range. Generous outdoor spaces & manicured grounds lead to a well-maintained trail system winding its way through the towering aspen & spruce trees down to a flowing creek. Offered furnished, subject to exclusions. Shown to qualified parties by appt only

504 E Columbia Avenue, Telluride, 81435 4 Beds 5 Baths | $4,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,929 Square Feet | Built in None

Sharon Porter, R1 Colorado, C: 970-880-1277, sharon@sharonporter.com, www.crenmls.com: Quaint and Warm, this 2011-built home is detailed with historic charm while incorporating all the practicality of modern living and energy efficiency. With 2929 square-feet of living area, the home is cleverly organized to accommodate a weekend crowd that comfortably sleeps 12 (more if you snuggle up) and 3 out of 4 of the bedroom suites have their own exterior entry for your family, guests and roommates to enjoy convenience and autonomy. Situated in the Residential Zone, you are allowed 3 long-term rental leases and 29-days of short-term rentals per year for generous income to offset holding costs. Securely store your vehicles and sports toys off-street in the alley-accessed 1-car enclosed garage and adjacent exterior parking spot. One of the bedroom suites is located above the garage with its own entry stair ... for eyes-and-ears onsite to watch over and care-take your property while you’re out of town. The primary home's Main Level hosts a cozy living room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a central dining area surrounded by windows, a discreet powder room, a gourmet kitchen with leathered-granite countertops and a raised eating bar, and an intimate breakfast nook bathed in southern morning sunlight. From the kitchen/dining area, pull open a pair of French doors to expand your living onto the outdoor deck for cocktail hour with a BBQ grill and views of the Bear Creek mountain tops. Tucked away above the Main Level you’ll discover the quiet and luxurious Master Suite, which boasts a soaring cathedral ceiling, a dual-sided fireplace with a coffee/wine nook, glass double-doors opening onto a spacious deck for sunshine and mountain viewing … plus an open interior staircase leading upward to a large loft flex-space for your private home office or craft studio, exercise/music room, or cloistered meditation-yoga nest. The master bath includes a deep bubble-jet soaking tub, a separate shower with dual shower heads, two lavatory sinks, a private water closet … plus an enormous walk-in master closet with a window, a washer/dryer and a built-in ironing board. From the Main Level, take the interior stairs downward to the Guest Level - here you’ll find two secluded magical guest bedroom/bathroom suites, each with a private exterior stair leading up to the street for your family, guests and roommates to come and go as they please. This ‘happening home’ has it all - it is perfectly located near Town Park so you can quickly pop home during festivals to grab a sweater and a beverage (and use a real bathroom!) ... yet removed enough from the middle of town that the neighborhood is quiet and restful. Positioned close to the San Miguel River, park activities, hiking trails, within three short blocks to town restaurants and shops, and 1/2 block to the town bus loop that drops you at the ski lifts. You’ll rarely start your car once you’re HOME.

397 Muddy Creek, Placerville, 81430 5 Beds 6 Baths | $7,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,979 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Set atop a rolling meadow ringed by snow-capped peaks & pristine forests, this home offers one of the most dramatic settings in an area already known for its rarefied beauty. A sloping drive opens to a sophisticated mountain home designed by renowned architect, Jim Hardy & built by top-flight builder, Overly Construction. Walls of glass, frame views of the stunning mountains, while generous outdoor areas bask in all-day sunshine and cool mountain breezes. Native stone, plaster and tempered steel define warm and welcoming living spaces, while a substantial wood-burning fireplace encircled by custom leather couches sits at the heart of a home created to relax and revel in these storied mountains. Accessed by a well-maintained county rd, this small gated enclave is the ultimate getaway.

300 W Piney Woods Way, Placerville, 81430 3 Beds 1 Bath | $943,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Dennis F Reece, United Country Sneffels Realty, Cell: 970-318-8481, dennisr364@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Historic Ski Dallas ski area. 2500 sq. ft. cabin with big views toward Telluride. Many out buildings. The 63.8 acres borders Hwy 62 and can be accessed from this Hwy. thru gate and a 4-wheel drive road goes to the cabin on top but the main access is on W. Piney Way in the Hastings Mesa Estates subdivision off Last Dollar Road.The acres are wooded with excellent hunting for deer, elk bear and turkey.The out buildings provide addition living quarters and storage for vehicles and equipment. Currently electric power for the cabin is solar and generator but SMPA power is available near both entrances. One of the best uses for this property would be to develop a private ski run for an individual or group or a possible commercial zip line business. Most of the visitors to Telluride pass this property on HWY 62.

