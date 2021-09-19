Top homes for sale in Delta Junction

(Delta Junction, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delta Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4180 Center Drive, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New two story beautiful home being built for you! with plenty of space for living in any Alaskan season! This home offers 4 bedrooms, two and half baths, open floor concept on the first floor and plenty of play room on the second. Heated two car garage for cars and toys!

For open house information, contact SVETLANA KULIKOVSKIY, KEY POINT REALTY, LLC at 907-895-5000

6260 Remington Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Properties on the Clear Water River with road access do not come available very often! This Alaskan Lodge Style home has a view of the Clear Water River and is a spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. It has over 2700 sq. ft. of living space with 2 large decks, one on the front and one on the back facing the river. Also included on the 11 1/2 acres is a detached heated 2+ car garage, an ATV storage shed, a green house, a chicken coup, your own gravel pit and of course World Class FISHING! The back yard, with it's fire pit, makes for great evenings enjoying the sunset, as you can hear the fish jumping in the background.

For open house information, contact RAY BRASIER, REMAX ASSOCIATES at 907-452-6387

1216 Clearwater Road, Delta Junction, 99737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1580 sq ft ranch style home with attached heated garage under construction. 3 bed/2 bath. Excellent location on the corner of Clearwater Road and Willow. Energy efficient, open floor plan, radiant floor heat, LED throughout, quartz counter tops in beautiful new kitchen, vinyl floor planking. Excellent location on pretty wooded lot. Master suite with full bath and walk in closet.

For open house information, contact DEBBIE JOSLIN, DEBBIE JOSLIN REALTY, LLC at 907-895-9999

3637 East Cranberry Road, Delta Junction, 99737 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION Beautiful custom approximately 2,076 sq. ft. home which sits on 3.56 acres. In the city limits with roads well maintained. This rambler home has lots to offer: Gorgeous kitchen with quiet-closing cabinetry, 4 bed, 2 bath with a Master Suite, Office, laundry, huge pantry. You can still customize as it is being built! Photos and 3D from a similar home for your convenience!

For open house information, contact SVETLANA KULIKOVSKIY, KEY POINT REALTY, LLC at 907-895-5000