Ticonderoga, NY

Top homes for sale in Ticonderoga

Ticonderoga Digest
 4 days ago

(Ticonderoga, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ticonderoga. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

512 Delong Lane, Shoreham, 05770

2 Beds 1 Bath | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Dreaming of your lake front home? Dream no longer as this immaculate lake front "Rustic Chalet" will make that dream your reality! Thinking of using it as a second home now and a retirement home later, the location is great to zip up to VT to escape the City and work doldrums. This property is located near the southern end of Lake Champlain making a commute up for a short stay quick and easy so you can enjoy it in all seasons. Relaxation is immediate as you drive onto this quiet, private road and into this protected .40 acre lot with its treelined border offering shelter from the neighbors. The open living space with Pine Cathedral ceiling and a warming wood stove is the perfect place to gather in the cooler months. Of course, in the warmer months, everyone will enjoy the 100' of shoreline which is easily accessed by walking down a windy path to the water. A BBQ is the perfect way to finish off a day on the water so all can regain the energy that is needed for so much fun! After dinner, everyone might want to play games in the walk-out basement that could be finished into a game or family room. In the fall, enjoy Vt.'s brilliant foliage that surrounds including the color of the mountains across the lake. The wood stove in the LR will be lovely in the winter after a day of ice skating or fishing on a beautiful frozen lake that transforms into something magical with the ice and snow. If you prefer golf or skiing you have access to both within an hour. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Nancy Larrow, BHHS Vermont Realty Group/Vergennes at 802-877-2134

199 Young Road, Orwell, 05760

4 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Live totally off the Grid on this Beautiful 66 acre property. Custom designed Kitchen with Absolutely beautiful Custom Ashe Cabinets ~ Stainless Steel Sink ! Some Hickory hardwood floors. Propane gas wall heating units ! Open eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedroom, Bath, Den & Mud Room down. Up features 3 Bedrooms and Sitting Room ! Solar and battery powered ! Generator and 2 deep freezers ! Wood Stove for those chilly nights ! There are 2 ceiling fans for cooling, hot water "on demand" propane and home being sold with appliances and furnishings. Year round Pond ! Outbuildings are: Metal Barn 12x24, Pole Barn 36 x 44 w/3 Bays, Garage 20x36, 2 Bay and Shop 8x16~ Vintage stone walls ~ Walking Trails through the Vermont woods ~ Secluded with private road. Minutes to Beautiful Lake Hortonia,Lake Bomoseen, Lake Dunmore and Lake Champlain. A Must See property !

For open house information, contact Bill Gilbert, Gilbert Realty and Development at 802-265-8834

9594 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague, 12836

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming country ranch on 10 acres of woodland tranquility just a mile from the Hague resident beach and boat launch on LakeGeorge. This spacious ranch boasts a modern kitchen with hickory cabinets, Brazilian cherry wood floors and stainlessappliances. Living enhancements include a family room, large master bedroom, living room with cozy woodstove, a 1500 sq.ft.propane monitor and a airy covered porch. Some interior finishing is still needed. The detached two car garage, woodshed,above ground pool and extensive yard with garden complete the outdoor amenities. Enjoy all Lake George has to offer, yourown ATV and hiking trails, plus low taxes. Motivated sellers! ROOM FIELDS

For open house information, contact Darleen Cote-March, Adirondack Country Homes Realty, Inc. at 518-569-8884

79 Captains Cove, Crown Point, 12928

2 Beds 1 Bath | $203,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Log home .Direct waterfront. Fireplace Two wood stoves. Propane furnace. Some furnishings included. Private sewer public water. All utilities off. .Lake views. Dry basement walk out and interior access. Wood shed and shed. Trees surround. Some privacy .

For open house information, contact Carl Gifaldi, CHAMP2000.COM, Inc. at 518-572-8800

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga, NY
