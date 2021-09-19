CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill, SC

House hunt Estill: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Estill, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Estill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puWS8_0c107InS00

310 Crooked Creek Road, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This beautiful brick home in the middle of town features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom. Ample kitchen space! Open backyard with a shed! Double attached carport. Do not miss out on owning this beauty!

For open house information, contact Jacob E. Sullivan, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172788)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcHfM_0c107InS00

205 Elm Street W, Hampton, 29924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Wonderful opportunity to own this 100 year old beauty! This home is believed to be the the site of the Original Coca-Cola plant in Hampton County! New Roof, Updated Windows, New HVAC. Stunning Hardwood Floors, Tongue and Groove Wood. Updated Electrical, So much Character! Call for appointment today

For open house information, contact Vivian S. Ellis, Ellis Realty & Insurance Agenc at 803-943-2911

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-170839)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8Z96_0c107InS00

247 4Th Street, Estill, 29918

5 Beds 5 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,748 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Spacious. Historical. Beautiful. Southern. No HOA fees.Hardwood floors are found throughout this spacious five bedroom, four bathroom home. High ceilings, four fireplaces, arched entries and crown molding are quality features that set this home apart. The kitchen showcases butcher block counter tops, numerous cabinets, plenty of countertop space and a tile floor. Features that make this home a must-see are the Carolina room, a bonus room over the carport with a half bath and the inviting cook shed that houses a built in brick grill. The garage has been repurposed as a workshop and storage facility. This building is 1200 square feet. This home is anxiously awaiting new owners who are in search of small town life and a chance to make a charming, older home their own.

For open house information, contact Melanie H Fairey, Ellis Realty & Insurance Agenc at 803-943-2911

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172505)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQ241_0c107InS00

117 Edisto Dr, Hampton, 29924

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,245 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This is your chance to own a home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Hampton County. This cape cod style beauty sits quietly at the back of peaceful Peters Subdivision in the town of Hampton, South Carolina. The home boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, which is currently being used as an office, and a nuclear living room with brick fireplace. Off of the living room at the back of the house is a spacious screened-in porch, but to call it a just a porch does not do it justice. This space is 574 square feet and features a custom wet bar, ice machine, sink, wood cabinets, concrete floor, it's own half bath and large TV cabinet. Whether you want to enjoy a sporting event, mix up some cocktails, or host a celebration, this space is perfect for entertaining friends and family or simply relaxing on a cool evening while the kids play in the backyard. As you exit the rear of this phenomenal space, you will also find a 400 square foot gazebo with concrete floor and sink. The exterior of the home also features a new privacy fence and newly constructed 14' tall carport, ideal for your boat and RV. Additionally, the home has a 2-car garage with an added bonus of a smaller 2nd garage space with it's own separate roll-up door, perfect for your golf car, 4-wheeler or motorcycle. Homes in this neighborhood are not available often. Don't miss out on your chance to own this lovely home.

For open house information, contact Jessica Horton, Veteran Owned Real Estate at 803-943-0301

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013108)

See more property details

