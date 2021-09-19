House hunt Nathalie: See what’s on the market now

(Nathalie, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nathalie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3001 Bellevue Road, Halifax, 24558 5 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,912 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Beauty, Elegance, Serenity, are the best words to describe this spacious historical home in the nestled away among large oak trees in the yard, in the perfect location. This home hosts almost 7000 sq. ft. of living area from the original home built in 1885, to the addition/renovation that was completed in 2005. This home has a spacious primary suite located on the first floor, with 4 large bedrooms upstairs, and 2 full baths upstairs. The house has a formal living room and a formal dining room and a private office space on the first floor. This home has a spacious family room facing the scenic views of the back fields behind the house. There is also a large game room and wet bar on the first floor . The home has a balcony on the 2nd floor overlooking the the scenery of the front yard. The house has a 2 car garage with an enclosed walkway to enter the house. A portion of the movie "Finding Josephine" was filmed on this property. The property has a cabin in the yard currently used for storage along with other storage barns/buildings/sheds as well. More acreage available. Website address attached to look up the history home. https://www.oldhalifax.com/county/Bellevue.htm

1028 Childrey Church Road, Nathalie, 24577 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Ranch | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This nice brick ranch style home has lots to offer, including new survey, 1 year old roof, replacement windows (approx. 10 years old). 3 nice sized bedrooms, hardwood flooring throughout. Formal dining room is right off of the eat-in kitchen & living room, giving ample entertainment space! Full basement is dry & has indoor entrance from house & a back door leading to enough land for play area & garden space. Call your agent today for your private viewing.

308 Cook Avenue, Brookneal, 24528 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Farm | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This circa 1900 farmhouse is just waiting for your personal touch. Large rooms & plenty of charm await you here. Feels like country, but you're actually in town in this conveniently located home. Large fenced back yard with plenty of garden space or play area for children or pets. Fireplace in living room has gas insert. Make this your personal home or use as it is currently being used, as a rental property. Nice investment opportunity here!

1105 Lp Bailey Memorial Hwy, Halifax, 24558 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Ranch | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Rolling on the river, The Banister River! Welcome to Halifax, Virginia! This three bedroom, two bath home sits perfectly on the Banister and is situated directly adjacent to the boat launch! This home, convenient to everything Halifax, is just inside of the town limits with a short drive to two historic downtowns, shopping, dining and more! The three bedrooms are spacious with high ceilings! The bathrooms are spacious as well! The eat in kitchen overlooks your back yard and this wonderful view. There is a basement and storage building for all of your storage needs! Call today to schedule your private tour!

