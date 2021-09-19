CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlette, MI

Take a look at these homes on the Marlette market now

(Marlette, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marlette. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1210 Short Street, Port Huron, 48416

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This home has been professionally painted and cleaned and is just waiting for you to move in. This is a nice home for the first time home buyer or someone who is looking to downsize. Close to shopping and local area freeways. This property offers a nice wide lot and parking is at the rear of the property accessed through the alley. **Attention Investors** this property is already registered as a rental property with the City of Port Huron. Estimated monthly rental rate for the area is $850.00/month, a great addition to your investment portfolio. ***Highest and Best Offers due by 8:30 pm 09/15/2021-no exceptions***

For open house information, contact Tracy Chirikas, Hart Realty at 989-635-0021

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210069667)

5436 Reynolds, Marlette, 48453

4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in None

A 3.12 acre Property in the countryside with a lot of potentials. 20x40 workshop. At this time, the house cannot be inhabited and will need to be brought up to code by anyone wanting to live in it. BEFORE ENTERING THIS PROPERTY YOU MUST SIGN THE RELEASE AND WAIVER OF LIABILITY.

For open house information, contact Vlad Buzgan, Keller Williams Realty Lakeside at 586-532-0500

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50045748)

7131 Welles Street, Brown City, 48416

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Yes two lots included in this sale! The home has 3 bed, 2 full baths and open kitchen/living room concept. Barn doors provide an updated look for the master bedroom and on suite separate shower and soaker tub completing the 2021 look. The large entry gives space for an extra sitting room, office or huge entry with extra storage or coat closet. Brand new water heater is just one of the newer items in this home updated this year and many updates since 2015. To name a few, outdoors you will find stamped back patio, 1.5 year old roof on the home, two outbuildings with one large enough for most vehicles and the other a large storage shed. The attention to detail, decor and atmosphere in this home shows pride of ownership. Close to all, this is it; with walkability to town and many amenities close by for you to enjoy! While hanging out with the seller we noticed the golf carts and neighbors walking. So, maybe this will be your next home! Give us or your favorite realtor a call!

For open house information, contact Tracy Allis, Blue Dog Realty LLC at 810-449-5574

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210059309)

100 W Marlette Rd, Peck, 48466

3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Enjoy country living on 10 acres with your 3 bedroom A frame home and 32x40 pole barn/garage. You can watch the wildlife from your porch. You also have peach & apple trees. Home sits back off the road for lots of privacy. Home needs a little tlc but furnace & a/c, metal roof & doors are newer. You will like the paved road and only 6 miles from Sandusky.

For open house information, contact Malinda S. Kelly, Town & Country Realty at 810-622-5000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50052537)

