CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munising, MI

Check out these homes for sale in Munising now

Munising Post
Munising Post
 4 days ago

(Munising, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Munising will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6wRu_0c107F9H00

706 W Superior, Munising, 49862

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has great location to high school. Newer vinyl siding, plumbing and windows. Dust her off and move in!

For open house information, contact MARTIN POKELA, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129724)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygohK_0c107F9H00

E9870 Negilski, Munising, 49862

3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Country living on the out skirts of the City of Munising. This recently remodeled home sits on 2.5 acres adjacent to the Pictures Rocks National Lakeshore. Updates to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home include fresh paint inside and out, vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs (upstairs loft could be used as a 4th bedroom) and an updated bathroom. All appliances are new and included in the sale. The spacious yard includes a fenced in area for your animals, decks at both entrances, and beautiful apple trees throughout property. New septic and drain field, a 30x40 pole barn/garage for all your toys completes this one-of-a-kind property. Cross county ski trail within walking distance.

For open house information, contact KIM CROMELL, BIG C REALTY-M at 906-387-3074

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hT5DW_0c107F9H00

221 E Varnum, Munising, 49862

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Just what you’ve been waiting for! Ranch style home in the City of Munising within walking distance to all that you need. 3BR’s on the main floor, large living room with a wood fireplace. Dining area open to the kitchen. Bedrooms have hardwood floors. Full basement is unfinished but open for lots of storage space, has workbench, ½ bath and access to the garage which has storage above. Appliances & water heater have been updated. Outside you can enjoy the very spacious front & back yard!

For open house information, contact AMY SCHIEDING, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129591)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vH096_0c107F9H00

N7547 Pine Street, Au Train, 49862

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,100 | Manufactured Home | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1985

2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home with large lot to enjoy. Make an offer today. REO AUCTION PROPERTY-This property is OCCUPIED AND MAY NOT BE SHOWN. BUYER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING POSSESSION UPON CLOSING. Buyers MAY NOT conduct inspections. Buyers should verify all listing information and public info. Property sold “AS-IS” without contingencies, repairs, warranties, guarantees or representation as to listing accuracy, property information, photo or other depiction included or described herein.

For open house information, contact Lori A Brown, Realhome Services and Solutions Inc at 888-876-3372

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2200101324)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Munising, MI
Munising, MI
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Toys#Plumbing#Decks#Reo
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
10
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy