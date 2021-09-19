Check out these homes for sale in Munising now

(Munising, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Munising will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

706 W Superior, Munising, 49862 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1920

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has great location to high school. Newer vinyl siding, plumbing and windows. Dust her off and move in!

E9870 Negilski, Munising, 49862 3 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Country living on the out skirts of the City of Munising. This recently remodeled home sits on 2.5 acres adjacent to the Pictures Rocks National Lakeshore. Updates to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home include fresh paint inside and out, vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs (upstairs loft could be used as a 4th bedroom) and an updated bathroom. All appliances are new and included in the sale. The spacious yard includes a fenced in area for your animals, decks at both entrances, and beautiful apple trees throughout property. New septic and drain field, a 30x40 pole barn/garage for all your toys completes this one-of-a-kind property. Cross county ski trail within walking distance.

221 E Varnum, Munising, 49862 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Just what you’ve been waiting for! Ranch style home in the City of Munising within walking distance to all that you need. 3BR’s on the main floor, large living room with a wood fireplace. Dining area open to the kitchen. Bedrooms have hardwood floors. Full basement is unfinished but open for lots of storage space, has workbench, ½ bath and access to the garage which has storage above. Appliances & water heater have been updated. Outside you can enjoy the very spacious front & back yard!

N7547 Pine Street, Au Train, 49862 2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,100 | Manufactured Home | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1985

2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home with large lot to enjoy. Make an offer today. REO AUCTION PROPERTY-This property is OCCUPIED AND MAY NOT BE SHOWN. BUYER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING POSSESSION UPON CLOSING. Buyers MAY NOT conduct inspections. Buyers should verify all listing information and public info. Property sold “AS-IS” without contingencies, repairs, warranties, guarantees or representation as to listing accuracy, property information, photo or other depiction included or described herein.

