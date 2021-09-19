Take a look at these homes on the Pinedale market now

(Pinedale, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pinedale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

164 E Lake 23-186, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Shelter Park. The front door opens into a large, open concept living space comprised of the living room, dining area and kitchen. The windows in the home bring in an amazing amount of natural light along the west and south sides of the home. The back door on the south side of the home opens out onto a deck situated among mature trees and flowers and is a very pleasant space for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. The master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are both large and have ample closet and storage space. Built in wooden shelves are an added bonus in the master bedroom. A wood stove heats the home very efficiently. The Shelter Park neighborhood is quiet yet close to town. Access to outdoor recreation it right out the front door. Call me for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Vanessa Cameron, Engel & Volkers Jackson Hole at 307-201-8800

1 E Green River Rd, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Check out this recently updated 3 bed/2 bath home with fantastic views and a wonderful western barn wood flair. See VIRTUAL TOUR!! Just 5 minutes west of Pinedale on 191. In the past four years the owner has updated the kitchen, living room, laundry room and bath. Owner has installed a new LP furnace, water heater, carpet, flooring & custom blinds. The home is manufactured on a concrete foundation with a 4' crawl space. The property could be continued as a rental or be a great first or second home.The garage can be used for vehicles, toys or a workshop. All firewood & 8'x12' storage shed go with the property. Multiple items on the property are negotiable or can go with the sale

For open house information, contact Levi Lozier, Pinedale Properties, Inc. at 307-367-6683

145 N Jackson Ave, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Sweet in-town charmer on a corner lot near Veterans Memorial Park. This 3 bed 2 bath home has been perked up in recent years both structurally and cosmetically. 2 car detached garage for vehicles and storage, and a historic shed for gardening/yard tool, or even potential upgrade to an ADU. Mature aspens on the corner for afternoon shade, and walking distance to the park, bike paths, and all that downtown Pinedale has to offer.

For open house information, contact Chase Harber, High Mountain Real Estate at 307-367-4600

14 W Flintlock Ln, Pinedale, 82941 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This well-maintained home is move-in ready! Just six miles west of Pinedale, this property provides Wind River Mountain views, easy access to Hwy 191, and a great space for entertaining outdoors. A two-bay attached garage keeps your everyday vehicles handy while a covered patio in back makes a great parking spot for your toys. A pellet stove keeps the interior warm in the winter months and natural gas availability at the road creates additional fuel options for the future.

For open house information, contact Camden Christopher Bennett, Pinedale Properties, Inc. at 307-367-6683