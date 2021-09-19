CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco, TX

Top homes for sale in Blanco

(Blanco, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Blanco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFzHq_0c107DNp00

123 El Campo Dr, Blanco, 78606

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,106 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The minute you pull into the long driveway your anticipation begins. You can own 2.34 Acres and have the privacy of a ranch behind you. This beautiful 3106 sq. ft. home has 3/4 bedrooms, study, laundry room, dining, eat in kitchen, 3 full baths, large family room upstairs that goes out to a deck over looking the Texas Hill Country. 36 X 18 Metal RV/Barn ready for your imagination. Different areas to have gardens in the sun or shade. The property comes with a membership to the Vaaler Creek Golf Course, which offers 3 free rounds of golf a month. Minutes to shopping, golfing & Blanco State Park.

For open house information, contact Sharon Herbert, Fathom Realty at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-82607)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8AOE_0c107DNp00

259 Forest View Dr, Blanco, 78606

2 Beds 2 Baths | $598,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Artsy & efficient! From the minute you drive up you start to seeing the uniqueness of this masonry home. Exterior walls 2 x6, spray foam insulation, concrete and wood floors and apx 2000 sq ft deck with outdoor shower. 12” solid pecan island in kitchen. Entire living area is open, airy bringing beauty of outdoors in. Natural light with those artistic touches from fixtures to fireplace. Bonus room that could be office/study/day-bed space when company calls. Owner is builder and artist and open to questions. Rainwater collection, all fenced,$3000.00 appliance credit, No HOA, No restrictions-WOW

For open house information, contact Candace Cargill, Hill Country Real Estate at 830-833-4591

Copyright © 2021 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-82740)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pP868_0c107DNp00

206 N Calvin Barrett, Blanco, 78606

3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

TO BE BUILT HOMEAWESOME OVER-SIZED WOODED LOT ON THE 13th FAIRWAY , STONE & STUCCO EXTERIOR, FORMAL FOYER W/ NICHES, BEAMS, PLANT SHELVES & NICHES, 6 CEILING TREATMENTS,OPEN GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS BUILT IN APPLIANCES, COOKTOP & SS CHIMNEY, 100% ALL WOOD SOFT CLOSE CABINETS. GIANT 23 X 19 LIV RM W/ FIXED GLASS WINDOW TO 200 SF SCREENED BACK PATIO, 10 FOOT CEILINGS 8 FT DOORS CUSTOM SHOWER,SEPARATE GRANITE VANITIES, 13 X 7 MASTER CLOSET, W/ 3 RAIL HANGING & SHOE RACKS, 2X LOW E WINDOWS, RADIANT BARRIER ROOF, A

For open house information, contact Rodney Juneau, Century 21 Smith & Associates at 210-415-5835

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1541838)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJYsa_0c107DNp00

3095 Ranch Road 165 Ranch Road 165, Blanco, 78606

5 Beds 4 Baths | $4,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,250 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Hidden Gem in plain sight! Apx.25 acres, 4/3 home, huge kitchen, dining room fits the largest of families, dual living areas; huge covered porch and patio area front and back. Back overlooks a beautifully kept yard going down to a private swimming hole on the Blanco River. Plus Porte Cochere that connects super storage room, 1/1 Apt. or Guest Suite. Then the garage of your dreams, 3 door, parks 5 with 2 on the lift, office area, too! AND 5 RV spots (elec. only), room for more, or tiny home rentals, vineyard, livestock, whatever you like, NO RESTRICTIONS ! Call for an appointment

For open house information, contact Candace Cargill, Hill Country Real Estate at 830-833-4591

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-447368)

