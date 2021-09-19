Alderson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Alderson, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alderson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1105 Main Street, Ronceverte, 24970 5 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,343 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Ronceverte - 5 bed, 4 bath, 2 story colonial style home situated on 10.3 manicured acres. Kitchen has a built-in pantry, very well made solid wood custom cabinets and slate floors with a unique design! Breathtaking dining room with glass chandelier, one of a kind wallpaper, and French style doors. Large living area with fireplace connecting to the den/office area. Spacious bedrooms upstairs.

255 Woodbrier Estates Road, Alderson, 24910 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Gently rolling 5 acre lot offers a park like setting: 2 acres open, 3 wooded with plenty of wildlife. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with kitchen and large dining area. Nice living room with large brick fire place. A 1,000SF unfinished basement, 8X12 outbuilding, 8X8 chicken coop, 8x10 insulated shed with power and a lean too shed, 10x16 and 10x22 both insulated building with electric.

4906 State Route 3 & 12, Talcott, 24981 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on nearly 5 level acres with a pond! This property is located on Lowell, minutes from the Greenbrier River, Lowell Market Pence Spings, and Hinton! These river towns are great for fishing, social distancing, and spending lazy days enjoying nature. The home is move-in ready, open floor plan, with a fantastic outdoor patio room!

186 View Rd., Alderson, 24910 3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Adorable and secluded this home offers privacy and convenience! This quiet wooded lot is just a short drive from Lewisburg and Hinton. Propane wall heater in living room. New metal roof approximately 5 years old with new gutters and gutter guards. Call today!

