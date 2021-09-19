House hunt Lakeview: See what’s on the market now

(Lakeview, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lakeview. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

133 South E Street, Lakeview, 97630 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on quaint E Street, just one block from downtown Lakeview! Home features open concept living, dining, and family rooms, kitchen with breakfast nook and island, large laundry room with pantry/storage, single car attached garage, and lovely yard with established plants and trees.

1027 Linda Lane, Lakeview, 97630 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on popular Linda Lane! Home features updated kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, fenced backyard with storage shed, metal roof, and carport for off-street parking. All within two blocks of schools.

613 S G Street, Lakeview, 97630 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,714 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nice 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with lovely natural wood features throughout upper level located in a great neighborhood.Additional bonus room currently used as office space can be made to fit your needs. Tons of built ins provide ample room for storage. Schedule your showing today!

160 South E, Lakeview, 97630 5 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,069 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Nice 5 Bedroom home on Quaint "E" Street. Home features beautiful woodwork and built-ins. Two car garage with lovely yard. Brand new Sewer Main Line from house to street. All within a couple of blocks from downtown. This is a must see!

