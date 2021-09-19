Check out these homes for sale in Russell now

(Russell, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Russell. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

237 W 8Th St, Russell, 67665 4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nice starter home. Two bedrooms upstairs and two in the basement with 1 1/2 baths.

For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

1524 N Elm St, Russell, 67665 4 Beds 2 Baths | $107,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Check it out, Investment Property......already renovated....ready to roll!! One level, duplex, new HVAC systems, new flooring, some new bathroom fixtures, new concrete pad in the back for parking. Both sides ready for tenants, give us a call for a tour!





For open house information, contact Connie Blanke, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853

540 E Oakdale, Russell, 67665 2 Beds 2 Baths | $63,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Looking for a well maintained house to call your own? This is it! 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a full basement, oversized detached garage and partially fenced yard. Arched doorways give extra charm along with a gas fireplace that's perfect for decorating. Carpet not your thing? Don't worry- there is hardwood flooring underneath. Don't miss out on this property and your chance to own a great home! Call for your personal tour today!

For open house information, contact Amy Dollison, Advantage Realty at 785-483-5853