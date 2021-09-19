Check out these homes on the Linden market now

(Linden, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Linden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5682 Highway 438, W, Linden, 37096 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Calling all investors!! This property is over 1.5 acres and has a doublewide trailer and single wide trailer on the property. Both are currently being rented at $700 for double wide and $400 for single wide. Cash or Conventional.

58 Cubby Lane, Linden, 37096 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful home located across from "The Tennessee River!" This home is out of flood & can be a vacation home or just a everyday living! Comes with an extra lot that is .50 Acre. parcel # 014.00 & 08.00 3 bedroom's 2 full bath rooms, & ALL APPLIANCES STAY! Boat Dock seconds away! Call today for questions or private tour!

215 Spring St, Linden, 37096 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1948

2 bedroom 1 bath home on the outskirts of Linden TN. In town with a country feel! This cute homey little house sits on almost 1 acre of useable land with a garage/storage building and a paved circle drive. There plenty of room for a garden, front yard with lots of shade trees and a big deck to enjoy outdoor activities on. The original house was built in the 40's but has been updated and added onto over the years. This is a move in ready house that is perfect for a small family or a second home.

