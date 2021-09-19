CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TN

Check out these homes on the Linden market now

Linden Digest
Linden Digest
 4 days ago

(Linden, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Linden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlk8k_0c10783R00

5682 Highway 438, W, Linden, 37096

3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Calling all investors!! This property is over 1.5 acres and has a doublewide trailer and single wide trailer on the property. Both are currently being rented at $700 for double wide and $400 for single wide. Cash or Conventional.

For open house information, contact Daniel Spohn, Realty One Group Music City-Nashville at 615-925-0204

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2270841)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20j3df_0c10783R00

58 Cubby Lane, Linden, 37096

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful home located across from "The Tennessee River!" This home is out of flood & can be a vacation home or just a everyday living! Comes with an extra lot that is .50 Acre. parcel # 014.00 & 08.00 3 bedroom's 2 full bath rooms, & ALL APPLIANCES STAY! Boat Dock seconds away! Call today for questions or private tour!

For open house information, contact Sommer Crosby, Exit Realty Blues City at 731-554-3948

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208139)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqtNj_0c10783R00

215 Spring St, Linden, 37096

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1948

2 bedroom 1 bath home on the outskirts of Linden TN. In town with a country feel! This cute homey little house sits on almost 1 acre of useable land with a garage/storage building and a paved circle drive. There plenty of room for a garden, front yard with lots of shade trees and a big deck to enjoy outdoor activities on. The original house was built in the 40's but has been updated and added onto over the years. This is a move in ready house that is perfect for a small family or a second home.

For open house information, contact Leah Morgan, United Country Richardson Real Estate, Inc. at 931-589-2455

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2263135)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Linden, TN
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Exit Realty Blues City
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Linden Digest

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
23
Followers
245
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy