Take a look at these homes for sale in Gold Beach

(Gold Beach, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gold Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

27997 Thimbleberry Rd, Gold Beach, 97444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1959

New price reduction! Fixer home/tear down on 8 Pacific Ocean view acres in the forest. 6 gpm well. Privacy. Possible water rights for creek/springs. Come remodel/rebuild and make this home your own! Owner may carry. PLEASE don't park on the road, neighbor's property, etc.

27749 Hwy 101, Gold Beach, 97444 6 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,009 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Here is a beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bath ranch style home with 2 full kitchens. Spectacular 2.9 park like acres and ocean view located just south of Gold Beach. 2 families could live here very comfortably! Creek on property, spring water, detached tool shed/garage, trex decking, heat pumps, simply gorgeous! Divide the home and live in one side and Air B&B the other side. Or bring the in laws. So many possibilities! Come on home to the coast!

30650 Sandy Dr, Gold Beach, 97444 4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Luxury custom home with Magnificent Panoramic Ocean view. Located 40 miles north of the California/Oregon State Borders. Use your private stone pathway for your daily beach walks. Enjoy life with the ocean to the west and national forest to the east.

94235 Seventh Street, Gold Beach, 97444 4 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Conveniently located single story home close to schools, hospital and shopping. Just a short walk to the beach. Private location at the end of a quiet street. Double-sided fireplace between living room and dining/kitchen area. Nice backyard with a herb garden greenhouse, & fruit tree. Rv and boat parking available. Lots of potential to put your own touches on this well built home.

