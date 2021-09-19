Check out these Piedmont homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, MO

Piedmont Times
Piedmont Times
 4 days ago

(Piedmont, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Piedmont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

497 Hwy. Aa, Piedmont, 63957

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Investors, take a look! When you walk in the main cottage you feel the laid back, kick your shoes off, lake cabin vibes. From the infrastructure such as electrical, plumbing, septic and HVAC system to the furniture and decor, the owners have made sure everything is new and worry free. With 912 SF and two bedrooms in the main cabin and two RV's tastefully arranged on the property, this is set up to sleep up to 16 people. It can be rented all together or separately. The cabin features a stocked coffee bar and a huge covered deck with outdoor TV. The cabin and the RV's are stocked with dishes, linens, books, board games, bbq grills, fire pits and more to insure guests have everything they need to enjoy their stay. Located a stone throw from Clearwater Lake's Bluffview Marina, Black River and the historic town of Piedmont, this is the perfect vacation get-a-way which can also produce some nice revenue. Call today for private showing. Owner will provide records to qualified buyers.

For open house information, contact Steven Johnson, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21063233)

1793 Wayne 341, Piedmont, 63957

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Brick earth home with attached double carport, 24 x 24 barn, 9.7 acres m/l, pond and nice shade trees. House has 3-bedrooms, 1-3/4-baths nice flooring, lots of upgrades like flooring, light fixtures, remodeled bathroom and large utility room with lots of storage. Attached apartment with lr, kitchen, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Has seclusion but still close to town.

For open house information, contact Libby Clark, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21050723)

305 North 4Th Street, Piedmont, 63957

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Covered front porch, nice yard and shade trees. New paint and some updates. Great rental or first home. Motivated sellers!

For open house information, contact Libby Clark, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21029901)

8405 Highway 49, Piedmont, 63957

4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1970

The original owners who built this home in 1970 still occupy it and it looks better now than it did then. This all brick, 3161 SF, 4BR, 3 bath has been meticulously cared for through the years. Several updates include flooring, oak cabinets, new roof, sheetrock to replace paneling and more. The property will be surveyed by sellers as they are retaining part of the acreage. What is being offered is the home and shop sitting on 4 acres m/l in a park like setting with beautiful landscaping, a productive garden area and a 36X18 inground pool with concrete patio, covered sitting area and retaining wall. The shop is 30X40 and is also brick with a new roof, insulated with heat and a/c. Owners used to run a business out of this shop. The frame for the sign is still by the Hwy. This property is as nice as it gets and will make some family an awesome place to call home for generations. Call today for your private showing as this one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Steven Johnson, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21062528)

Piedmont Times

Piedmont Times

Piedmont, MO
With Piedmont Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

