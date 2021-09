The Gunston School commenced its 111th year (and 25th anniversary of becoming a day school) on Friday, September 10, with the annual Embarkation tradition, welcoming a total of 74 new students and 13 new staff and faculty to the community by boat. After exchanging a fist bump with the Head of School, newcomers signed the school’s Honor Code, and made their way up the hill to greet fellow students and current staff and faculty. The 2021-2022 cohort included the largest 9th grade class in school history with 62 students, nine 10th graders, three 11th graders, and 13 new faculty and staff members. Parents and family members were invited to watch from the shoreline as students arrived. The event, originally scheduled for September 1, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

