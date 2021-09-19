CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windom, MN

Check out these Windom homes on the market

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 4 days ago

(Windom, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Windom than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qvkk_0c1073do00

732 16Th Street, Windom, 56101

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Move in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bath, multi-level home!! Triple oversized detached garage, interior is finished and heated, 28x36! Low maintenance vinyl siding! The front of the home has a welcoming porch to greet your guests or sit relaxing as the world goes by! You enter the home into the living room which has great windows to bring in the natural light! On the 2nd level is a large primary bedroom that has plenty of room for a relaxing seating area! The primary bedroom also has a 7x10 private bath. Open floor plan on level 1 with the kitchen, dining area and family room! Nice size kitchen with a window overlooking your peaceful back yard. The dining room and family room also have the same wonderful view. The family room has a wood trimmed gas fireplace. You will find 3 more bedrooms on the 3rd level along with a full bath-7x9. All 3 of these bedrooms have a lot of built-in storage! All windows have been replaced within the last 2 years. Professional landscaping in 2019!

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2bcr_0c1073do00

757 Des Moines Drive Drive, Windom, 56101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Unique Mediterranean style home with large attic storage space, sunken living room (which can be raised if preferred) but is 3 steps down, flexible rooms and a view of the Des Moines River.

For open house information, contact Lisa Fredin, River's Edge Realty at 507-831-2819

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5627945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdK4t_0c1073do00

101 E Woodman Street, Jeffers, 56145

3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Victorian style home with original woodwork. This home is right across the street from a park. It has a brand new furnace, and new wiring and newer shingles.

For open house information, contact Gary Vanderwerf, River's Edge Realty at 507-831-2819

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6011626)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX9Pu_0c1073do00

770 Winnie Avenue, Windom, 56101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split level home!! Triple attached garage-952sf! Low maintenance steel siding! The large entry has a useful closet. The home has a semi-open floor plan on the main floor! You will walk into a nice size living room with 3 windows overlooking the back yard. The dining area gets great natural light with the patio doors to the deck. Galley style kitchen with newer black stainless appliances. Two nice sized bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath. Two linen closets in the hall! The lower level has a spacious family room with great windows and a fireplace. There is a great spot under the stairway for an office or whatever you want to use it for. You will also find a bedroom and a ¾ bath. A storage room and a big laundry room complete the basement. Shingles were replaced in 2017. Back deck is a great place to enjoy your back yard.

For open house information, contact Doyle Mattson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6095057)

Windom Voice

Windom Voice

