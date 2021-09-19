CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holbrook, AZ

Check out these homes on the Holbrook market now

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 4 days ago

(Holbrook, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Holbrook than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9avx_0c1072l500

406 N 1St Avenue, Holbrook, 86025

5 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Well kept Duplex in Central Holbrook - area of similar and small businesses - One unit 3 bedroom, 1 bath - other unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath - one carport each side - Estimate on rents - $500 and $700. - nice 7 (approx) cap rate

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-236538)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cs5K3_0c1072l500

515 13Th Avenue, Holbrook, 86025

5 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Why rent when you can own? This property has 2 units, front unit is spacious with 4 bedroom, 2 bath and rear unit 3 bedroom 1 bath. Live in one and rent the other for income, or have separate guest quarters. Both units feature spacious open living/kitchen/dining with spacious laundry room. Make an appointment to see this property.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Larson, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Holbrook at 928-241-1229

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-235614)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Properties#Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
30
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy