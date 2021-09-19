Check out these homes on the Holbrook market now

(Holbrook, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Holbrook than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

406 N 1St Avenue, Holbrook, 86025 5 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Well kept Duplex in Central Holbrook - area of similar and small businesses - One unit 3 bedroom, 1 bath - other unit 2 bedroom, 1 bath - one carport each side - Estimate on rents - $500 and $700. - nice 7 (approx) cap rate

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

515 13Th Avenue, Holbrook, 86025 5 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Why rent when you can own? This property has 2 units, front unit is spacious with 4 bedroom, 2 bath and rear unit 3 bedroom 1 bath. Live in one and rent the other for income, or have separate guest quarters. Both units feature spacious open living/kitchen/dining with spacious laundry room. Make an appointment to see this property.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Larson, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Holbrook at 928-241-1229