Hebbronville, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Hebbronville market now

Hebbronville Bulletin
Hebbronville Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Hebbronville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hebbronville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7xeg_0c1070zd00

975 N Oak St, Hebbronville, 78361

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 2008

PRICE REDUCED! Nice brick home on a corner lot and just 1 block from local school. Tile throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room; carpeting in bedrooms; open concept - living room, dining area, kitchen. Has a nice kitchen that overlooks dining and living room. French doors in dining area lead to back yard. Lot address is Viggo, but house faces Oak. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Melda F. Perez, DosyDoe Realty at 361-527-0200

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-343901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Dbj_0c1070zd00

607 E North St, Hebbronville, 78361

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Lots of potential with this property. House has hardwood flooring with vinyl tile and a beautiful built-in china cabinet (corner). Construction is concrete block and stucco. Has really nice front porch, perfect for enjoying the afternoons on some outdoor furniture. Large yard with an additional garage with upstairs apartment (completely gutted) means that this is a potential guest house or rental unit. Both will make great investments!

For open house information, contact Melda F. Perez, DosyDoe Realty at 361-527-0200

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-356934)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfdmK_0c1070zd00

409 E Harald St, Hebbronville, 78361

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 627 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming remodeled home on 1 big lot. House has new flooring and countertops, freshly painted. Three bedrooms, 1 bath and move-in ready. Owner financing may be available with 50% down.

For open house information, contact Melda F. Perez, DosyDoe Realty at 361-527-0200

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-375321)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f21Xv_0c1070zd00

912 N Sigrid Ave, Hebbronville, 78361

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

PERFECT FOR BUILDING YOUR NEW HOME! Nice corner property. Two houses on the 3 large lots. Wood frame and wood siding homes. Houses need work. Total lot space measures 150' x 140'. Larger home has enough room in the attic space for a small child's bedroom. Homes could be torn down for new construction. PERFECT CORNER LOCATION FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION. ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!

For open house information, contact Melda F. Perez, DosyDoe Realty at 361-527-0200

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-346795)

