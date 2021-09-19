CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nocona, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Nocona market now

Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 4 days ago

(Nocona, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nocona than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzd1I_0c106ySp00

5821 Fm 455 Road, Montague, 76251

4 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,759 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This custom-built ranch home sits on 7.83 fully-fenced acres and features mature trees, stocked pond, and coastal hay perfect for your animals! Inside this 2,759 sqft home you'll find an open floor plan with split master, office space, and a large bonus space upstairs that can be a 4th bedroom or a playroom. Enjoy the peace of the countryside under one of the two covered porches, barbeque with friends and family under the gazebo and store your essentials in the 24x24 insulated shop. If you're looking for a more relaxed lifestyle, the opportunities are endless at this quiet country home!

For open house information, contact Mary Frazier, The Property Shop at 817-888-8849

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14671045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFs5X_0c106ySp00

4042 Fm 1759, Nocona, 76255

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Vintage Farm House located on 2.25 acres just outside Nocona City Limits in Montague County. Unique 2 bedroom 3 liv area home with Huge potential. Hard wood floors, Metal roof, Storm Cellar and more. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Charles Simpson, Champions Real Estate Group at 972-590-6666

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14640511)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxKaA_0c106ySp00

155 Walnut, Nocona, 76255

3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1980

NO HOA'S, NO RESTRICTIONS! So much potential on this beautiful (approx) .75 of an acre. There are 30, 30 foot pine trees through out the property, making it very private. Entirely fenced with chain link. Has WELL, SEPTIC, ELECTRIC and PROPANE TANK. There is a 3 bay storage building, open on one side, plus an additional storage building. Older mobile home has an addition of an extra room and covered porch. Bring the animals and the boat, Nocona Lake and boat launch is only one block away. 15 minutes to historic downtown Nocona. This property is a rare find! Mobil needs some care and updating.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Morgan, Superior Land & Homes LLC at 940-825-6094

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14651069)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa63O_0c106ySp00

2068 Weaver Road, Nocona, 76255

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in None

SHOWINGS START 7-31 at the OPEN HOUSE 1-3 Beautiful brick lake front property! This property has a new dock and plenty of swimming space! The main house is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a full kitchen, dining and living area. The guest house is connected by a courtyard with tons of landscaping potential. Guest house has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Property features an outdoor fireplace and covered porches for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Shelby Weaver, 940 Real Estate Group at 940-781-4673

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627228)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nocona, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Morgan
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
42
Followers
257
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy