Take a look at these homes on the Nocona market now

(Nocona, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nocona than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5821 Fm 455 Road, Montague, 76251 4 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,759 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This custom-built ranch home sits on 7.83 fully-fenced acres and features mature trees, stocked pond, and coastal hay perfect for your animals! Inside this 2,759 sqft home you'll find an open floor plan with split master, office space, and a large bonus space upstairs that can be a 4th bedroom or a playroom. Enjoy the peace of the countryside under one of the two covered porches, barbeque with friends and family under the gazebo and store your essentials in the 24x24 insulated shop. If you're looking for a more relaxed lifestyle, the opportunities are endless at this quiet country home!

For open house information, contact Mary Frazier, The Property Shop at 817-888-8849

4042 Fm 1759, Nocona, 76255 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Vintage Farm House located on 2.25 acres just outside Nocona City Limits in Montague County. Unique 2 bedroom 3 liv area home with Huge potential. Hard wood floors, Metal roof, Storm Cellar and more. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Charles Simpson, Champions Real Estate Group at 972-590-6666

155 Walnut, Nocona, 76255 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1980

NO HOA'S, NO RESTRICTIONS! So much potential on this beautiful (approx) .75 of an acre. There are 30, 30 foot pine trees through out the property, making it very private. Entirely fenced with chain link. Has WELL, SEPTIC, ELECTRIC and PROPANE TANK. There is a 3 bay storage building, open on one side, plus an additional storage building. Older mobile home has an addition of an extra room and covered porch. Bring the animals and the boat, Nocona Lake and boat launch is only one block away. 15 minutes to historic downtown Nocona. This property is a rare find! Mobil needs some care and updating.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Morgan, Superior Land & Homes LLC at 940-825-6094

2068 Weaver Road, Nocona, 76255 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in None

SHOWINGS START 7-31 at the OPEN HOUSE 1-3 Beautiful brick lake front property! This property has a new dock and plenty of swimming space! The main house is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a full kitchen, dining and living area. The guest house is connected by a courtyard with tons of landscaping potential. Guest house has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Property features an outdoor fireplace and covered porches for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Shelby Weaver, 940 Real Estate Group at 940-781-4673