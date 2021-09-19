Take a look at these homes for sale in New Hampton

(New Hampton, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Hampton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

801 Madison, Nashua, 50658 5 Beds 4 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,412 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super Solid Construction: 12" concrete block foundation, house is concrete block, insulation, full brick exterior, insulated on interior as well, plastered walls on main floor and basement! Over 2100 sq ft on main level plus finished basement. Custom oak cabinets with quartz counter tops. 3 bedrooms on main level including large master bedroom with walk in closet, wall in 4' shower,6' jet tub. All bedrooms are generous sized. 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, family room, den in lower level(total 4 egress windows). Living room with vaulted ceilings has gas Indiana Limestone fireplace. 3 1/4 total baths, main floor laundry. Basement living area has in floor heat. Kitchen, dining area, laundry, entry and baths, all areas on first floor with tile have a warming floor. New laminate flooring 2021. Heat pump for heating and cooling. Rear 22x12 concrete patio. Attached 2 stall garage. Included: dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator, water softener, new sump pump. New privacy fence 2015.

For open house information, contact Donna Pierce, New Age Realty at 641-435-2654

203 Somerset, Nashua, 50658 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Condominium | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Super clean and convenient condo right on the golf course in Nashua! Built in 2003! Main Level living at its best! 1460 main floor sq ft finished and 1000 additional in the lower level. HOA fees only $70 per month and that is well worth the mowing and snow removal for sure! Walk into a nice open concept kitchen/living and dining area. All floors have been updated! Check out the gorgeous quartz counters in the kitchen! Appliances are just a couple years old. Tons of cabinets some with pullouts, and walk out the sliders and onto a composite care free deck with amazing views of holes #7 and #8 on Nashua's Town and County Golf Course! Anderson windows and sliding doors. Nice updated blinds just installed in the living area. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath! Another 3/4 public bath and don't forget the main floor laundry closet. MAIN floor living at its best, but if you need extra space and want another level of living... well head downstairs to the finished basement. Large family recreation area, another conforming bedroom and another 3/4 bathroom in the lower level! Great neighbors and neighborhood! Kitchen appliances and laundry units to stay! Radon Mitigation has already been completed. 6 panel doors throughout! Quality updates and upgrades. Move in ready and budget/payment friendly! North to Charles City 12 miles, head south to Waverly and it's just a 17 mile commute. Nashua is a great bedroom community! Come live the simple life, contact your favorite local realtor to schedule a private tour!

For open house information, contact Matthew Wikert, RE/MAX Home Group at 319-232-7100

16 N Sherman, New Hampton, 50659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 story, 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home close to downtown schools and churches. Come put your finishing touches on this home.

For open house information, contact Zachary Beschorner, Fusion, REALTORS at 319-234-8000