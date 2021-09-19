Take a look at these homes on the Battle Mountain market now

(Battle Mountain, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Battle Mountain. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings:

960 W Humboldt, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Master Bedroom offering a Huge walk in closet with beautiful features throughout. Fully Landscaped and fenced Yard with gorgeous grass and a sand lot!

462 South Humboldt St, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Nothing welcomes guests like a well designed front porch. At 462 S. Humboldt St. there is just enough privacy and just enough welcome. In all ways it is perfectly perceived from the roadside, as well as by approaching guests. Situated on 0.21 acres, this home offers tremendous curb appeal, literally the first thing anyone sees of your house. Arrange your private tour of this cheery, 3 bedroom cottage which boasts a complete checklist of amenities such as; an entry hall for greeting guests, a front facing, dining room with large windows which welcome much natural light, a split floor plan, gas fireplace, handsome kitchen cabinets, dark rich granite countertops, gas stove, private laundry room, impressive slider to rear deck, hot tub, large master ensuite with retreat which is currently being used as an office, an oversized 3-car attached garage which offers additional convenience and storage space, C/AC and within walking distance to stores, restaurants and parks. Owning this charming property will be like being on vacation every day. The landscaped level lawn is fully fenced and the grounds include mature trees, flowering bushes and a private, tranquil and beautiful English garden (with garden shed). All 4 of the decks will allow you to destress while enjoying your morning cup of coffee, watching sunrises or sunsets, watching the humming birds, enjoying the peace and quiet or grilling with family or guest. If you are looking for your next home look no further.

42 East 3Rd St, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Bank owned property for sale. Will this be your next investment property or your next home? 1248 square feet of interior potential and .14 acres of exterior. Great location! Great price!

725 Broyles Ranch Rd, Battle Mountain, 89820 3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ATTENTION INVESTORS, FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS, ALL BUYERS, THIS PROPERTY WON'T LAST LONG! 1008 square feet of pure potential could be yours. The possibilities are endless both on the exterior and interior. All existing carpet has been removed. Those subfloors have all been primed and are ready for new flooring to be installed. Existing vinyl remains in the bathroom and kitchen. Walls in the living room and bedrooms have been primed and are ready for your personal touch. Get your designer on and schedule a private showing of this 3 bed, 1 bath home with attached garage.

