Grangeville, ID

On the hunt for a home in Grangeville? These houses are on the market

Grangeville Journal
 4 days ago

(Grangeville, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Grangeville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9Ly0_0c106sAT00

1116 Scott St, Grangeville, 83530

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Check out this great opportunity, 1674 Sq ft two huge bedroom house on a large corner fenced lot, great home or rental opportunity.

For open house information, contact Todd Stenzel, Central Idaho Properties at 208-983-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2Ner_0c106sAT00

321 N Meadow, Grangeville, 83530

4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This newly renovated home on Meadow St. has so much to offer. Flexibility has been been built into the plan. Easy care genuine stucco, new comp roof, new floating floor over a solid oak floor. The kitchen has new cabinets, tile flooring, stainless appliances, walnut countertops and modern lighting. Plumbing has been updated from the ground up. The attached studio apartment has its own on demand water heater. The yard is large and ready to be tailored to your liking.

For open house information, contact Tara Connolley, Highland Realty at 208-983-2935

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pdsuy_0c106sAT00

308 East Avenue, Stites, 83552

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderfully located home in Stites! This home has a fantastic floor plan that boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, large dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a separate laundry room. Property sits on 5 lots and has plenty of room for you to build a shop! Super close to the Southfork of the Clearwater River! Don't hesitate! Call me today to set up a showing!!

For open house information, contact Brenda LaBudie, Kamiah Properties at 208-935-0043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1j37_0c106sAT00

123 Florence St, Harpster, 83552

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Harpster Idaho 4 bedroom home with one full bath and two half baths. Hard wood floors, deck over looking private back yard. Walk out basement with family room with wood burning fireplace, one bedroom, half bath and laundry. Main level 3 bedrooms 1 and half bathrooms, large living room open to the dining and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Large 2 car garage on main level and single car garage and huge pantry on ground level. A short walk from the front door to World Class Fishing on the South Fork of the Clearwater River. Own your own piece of Idaho Heaven.

For open house information, contact Betty Cloninger, Idaho Land & Home at 208-935-2001

