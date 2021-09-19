Take a look at these homes on the Hardinsburg market now

(Hardinsburg, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hardinsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

185 Meadow Lake Ln, Hardinsburg, 40143 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,950 | Single Family Residence | 4,110 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Motivated Sellers!!! A Beautiful 4000 sq. ft. brick Home with a 2 car garage, a Great View with a stocked pond, 30X40 shop, 10X10 garden shed, Large kitchen, Entertainment area, Workout room, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath and a sunroom. Located in the Meadow Lake Subdivision that comes with Dock Rights! Several rooms painted with new flooring in every bathroom and in the center floor. This one won't last long, CALL TODAY for more Information. Virtual Tours available upon request.

1019 Friendship Road, Fordsville, 42368 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,802 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath mini-farm located just past Whitesville. Sitting on 7 acres with a lake perfect for you and your family. Come enjoy the peaceful quiet. This home comes with an enclosed porch and a bonus room that are great for entertaining, and an unfinished basement with a drive in garage. Call your realtor today!

211 Pearl Street, Irvington, 40146 3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bedroom, 1 bath home with great access to HWY 60. This home has such charm and is ready for its new owners. Enjoy your time in the sunroom with family and friends, grab a chair and enjoy the patio out back, have a game night upstairs, or bring your tools and vehicles to put in this double car garage with an additional 24x24 space with a loft.

1219 Williams Lane, Stephensport, 40170 2 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Cabin | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come home every day to a relaxing panoramic view of the Ohio River. This home features vaulted ceilings, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout. The 1200 sqft master suite includes a laundry room, cedar-lined walk-in closet, and a sauna. The property includes a garage/shop and a barn and 4 ponds. Additional acreage is available for $8,000 per acre.

