Take a look at these homes on the New Windsor market now

(New Windsor, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New Windsor. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

766 Blue Moon Lane, Westminster, 21157 5 Beds 3 Baths | $624,990 | 3,130 Square Feet | Built in None

The popular Hadley home design includes 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. You will love the stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and granite or quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Other highlights includes: Loft, open floorplan, attached garage and professional landscaping! This home plan is perfect for the growing family.

For open house information, contact Stonegate Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

2001 Damon Drive, Mt. Airy, 21771 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,990 | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal dining room off foyer for entertaining. Stylish kitchen with island overlooking great room. Spacious great room with optional fireplace. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Versatile loft for relaxing or entertaining guests. Optional Extra Suite with full bath on first floor. Basement rec room and 6' great room extension included.

For open house information, contact Brittany Manor KHV-Maryland

1905 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, 21784 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100 | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Eldersburg! Eat-in kitchen! Light filled living room! Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closets! Lawn maintenance provided by condo association! Close to shops and restaurants! Easy access to commuter routes! Pets considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808

740 Scarlet Sky Dr., Westminster, 21157 6 Beds 5 Baths | $689,990 | 4,279 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hampshire is a single-family home makes convenient living look better than ever. Enter the foyer, with adjoining flex space to be used however you wish. A formal dining room is ideal for any occasion. Off the 2-3 car garage, a family entry leads to a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and a large island overlooking a grand family room. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms including a princess suite with its own private bathroom. Your opulent owners suite is highlighted by 2 walk-in closets and a spa-like double vanity bath. The completed lower level holds the 6th bedroom with a full bathroom . Enjoy timeless sophistication in The Hampshire.*Square footage includes lower level recreational, bed and bath. Dimensions and measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Stonegate Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland