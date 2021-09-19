Top homes for sale in Newberry

(Newberry, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

501 E Ave B, Newberry, 49868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Three bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot with a 2 car attached garage. There is a full unfinished basement and nice enclosed front porch. One of the bedrooms is currently being as a laundry room but it could easily be converted back to a bedroom. The home does need some TLC. Home is occupied so an appointment is necessary.

20973 Island Camp Rd, Newberry, 49868 2 Beds 1 Bath | $379,900 | Cabin | 1,047 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Are you ready to truly escape and get away from it ALL? Lots of potential with this massive 191 acre camp on the Tahquameon River. Over 0.25 mile of river frontage. Custom-built cabin is perched on a bluff over the river. Large cleared area by cabin for family gatherings, campers, etc. Large windows provide great views of the woods and the river (with a bit of tree trimming). Propane lights throughout. Develop further as a camp or hunting retreat. You could also split off the 40s and/or develop your own forest management plan. There is also a fire tower on site! Minimum 30 minutes off a main road (Highway M-123) via gravel roads and 2-tracks. 4WD recommended, high-clearance in spring and fall. Pre-qual or proof of funds required to view. Vintage Jeep and furnishings negotiable.

28817 County Road 455, Newberry, 49868 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Do it all from here!! Hunt, fish, ATV ride or snowmobile from this well-maintained camp. Locally known as ''Carlson Camp'' located North of Newberry on County Road 455. Many nice features including a generator, bathroom with shower and sleeps 8. Ready for you to begin your outdoor adventures. Fully equipped with appliances, beds and propane furnace. Seller currently LEASES property that camp sits on which is 40 acres. (Lease is transferable)

