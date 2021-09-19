CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, MI

Top homes for sale in Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Newberry, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfXNM_0c106osn00

501 E Ave B, Newberry, 49868

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Three bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot with a 2 car attached garage. There is a full unfinished basement and nice enclosed front porch. One of the bedrooms is currently being as a laundry room but it could easily be converted back to a bedroom. The home does need some TLC. Home is occupied so an appointment is necessary.

For open house information, contact Betsy Costa, Cummings-McCraney at 906-293-5138

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-343)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHZRK_0c106osn00

20973 Island Camp Rd, Newberry, 49868

2 Beds 1 Bath | $379,900 | Cabin | 1,047 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Are you ready to truly escape and get away from it ALL? Lots of potential with this massive 191 acre camp on the Tahquameon River. Over 0.25 mile of river frontage. Custom-built cabin is perched on a bluff over the river. Large cleared area by cabin for family gatherings, campers, etc. Large windows provide great views of the woods and the river (with a bit of tree trimming). Propane lights throughout. Develop further as a camp or hunting retreat. You could also split off the 40s and/or develop your own forest management plan. There is also a fire tower on site! Minimum 30 minutes off a main road (Highway M-123) via gravel roads and 2-tracks. 4WD recommended, high-clearance in spring and fall. Pre-qual or proof of funds required to view. Vintage Jeep and furnishings negotiable.

For open house information, contact Derek J. Tait, Superior Shores Realty at 906-492-3750

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-1063)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGCC4_0c106osn00

28817 County Road 455, Newberry, 49868

1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Do it all from here!! Hunt, fish, ATV ride or snowmobile from this well-maintained camp. Locally known as ''Carlson Camp'' located North of Newberry on County Road 455. Many nice features including a generator, bathroom with shower and sleeps 8. Ready for you to begin your outdoor adventures. Fully equipped with appliances, beds and propane furnace. Seller currently LEASES property that camp sits on which is 40 acres. (Lease is transferable)

For open house information, contact Bill Glime, Cummings-McCraney at 906-293-5138

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-354)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Newberry, MI
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Propane#Vintage Jeep#Superior Shores Realty#Atv#Leases
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
16
Followers
260
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy