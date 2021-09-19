Take a look at these homes for sale in Pipestone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Pipestone, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pipestone will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

305 3Rd Ave Sw, Pipestone, 56164

4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,876 Square Feet | Built in 1928

New listing! This large family home has many amenities rarely seen. Custom trayed ceilings in many rooms including the kitchen and dining area. There are features in this kitchen that are rarely seen, (real wood floor) including the walk in pantry. Beautiful main floor Master bedroom with 4 piece ensuite and WIC. Another full bath and laundry room complete the easy living of this main floor. The living room boasts large windows and trayed ceiling. Upstairs there are 3 more bedrooms and all have walk in closets. The upstairs full bath has a double vanity and much storage. Down stairs is a family room and and tons of storage. Enjoy the front and back decks done of composite material. The landscaping has many perennials for years of enjoyment. Wow! This garage has hot and cold running water, is insulated and heated and has storage. So much to see in this home, you must book a tour today! Financial Remarks

For open house information, contact Debra Blaue, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22102447)

117 7Th Ave Se, Pipestone, 56164

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1920

New listing! A 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with main floor laundry. The character of this home has been preserved with the beautiful oak floors in living room, dining room, and 2 main floor bedrooms. The dining room has a wonderful large bay window that views the large side yard. Upstairs there is a private and spacious master bedroom with 2 closets and a 3/4 bath. The main floor full bath has full size washer and dryer that will remain in the home. The kitchen stove and refrigerator will remain, and there is a small area off the kitchen that would make a convenient pantry. Permanent siding and updated windows make this an easy care home. It may be possible to purchase 1/2 of the lot to the north to accommodate a future garage. Or it may be built to the south side, as well.

For open house information, contact Debra Blaue, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22007479)

609 Sw 5Th St, Pipestone, 56164

3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Centrally located how could you not love this sweet home. Upgrades include a recent roof replacement. Inside the home you will find the charming character of the original woodwork, hardwood floors and an unfinished basement that has legal egress you could expand your living space and add that much desired 3rd bedroom. The home features 2 bedrooms on the main level, with a large spacious kitchen and living room. You'll even find that coveted main floor laundry with the spacious bathroom. Great back yard with a single detached garage. Great home for a small investment. Call for your preview today.

For open house information, contact Keith Elbers, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104577)

620 7Th Ave Ne, Pipestone, 56164

2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Condominium | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1983

New condo listing! Leave the lawn mowing and snow removal to the HOA. Quiet living on the edge of Pipestone in this 2nd story 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Patio doors lead out to balcony with view to trees and wildlife. Spacious master bedroom with large closet. 2nd bedroom currently used as a den. Kitchen and dining area are open to living room. Walk-in pantry has many cupboards and laundry hook ups if you choose not to use the shared laundry service on the main floor. Nice closet space in the bedrooms and living area. The kitchen has new window above the sink and lots of counter space. Roll outs in lower cupboards and "lazy Susan" in corner make for easy storage. Condo sale includes single car garage.

For open house information, contact Debra Blaue, Real Estate Retrievers-Luverne at 507-283-4216

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104332)

Pipestone, MN
With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

