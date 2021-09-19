CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parachute-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Parachute, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Parachute than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BXMm_0c106kLt00

15 Pinyon Place, Battlement Mesa, 81635

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This is the home you have been holding out for. Flowing floorplan and well maintained.

For open house information, contact Lori Cartwright, ERA New Age at 970-945-9060

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VO8oY_0c106kLt00

5647 County Road 306, Parachute, 81635

4 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2004

PRIVACY, SERENITY AND VIEWS! If room to roam and big western skies are what you are looking for look no further! This lovely ranch features a large eat in kitchen with lots of storage space, a formal dining area and a living room with vaulted ceilings. All of the bedrooms are generous in size and perfectly positioned in the split bedroom floorplan. There are two decks to enjoy your morning coffee or weekend BBQ's while taking in the forever top of the world views of the Colorado River Valley. A domestic well is in place with two cisterns to ensure plenty of water for gardening or 4 H projects. Additional storage is found in the quality built oversized storage building with an attached carport. Make this your home on the range. Call today for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Brandy Swanson, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty at 970-285-9700

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-170239)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXN2U_0c106kLt00

11 Columbine Lane, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1987

I mean WOW! There is no other home in Battlement Mesa that is as stunningly beautiful as this. The bright finishes will accentuate your modern farmhouse decor and take the breath away from any guests you choose to invite into your personal sanctuary. Luxuriate in the spa-like master bathroom. The incredibly funtional kitchen features brand new appliances and a counter level bar for those Sunday breakfasts.

For open house information, contact Travis Cox, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty at 970-945-8988

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171445)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxiff_0c106kLt00

26 Talon Trail, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Views in every direction! This beautiful custom built home offers a spacious floorplan on a LARGE corner lot with BEAUTIFUL mature landscaping. The large kitchen features Maple cabinets, Travertine tile, Cherry wood plank flooring, quartz composite countertops and stainless steel appliances Both the Dining and Living rooms offer gas fireplaces smartly done in natural Slate tile. The abundance of windows throughout provide great natural light. With 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a bonus room over the garage, this home makes for the perfect place to live, play and work. The bonus room with its skylights and large open space would be great for a media room, office, kids play room, you name it. The options are endless.Step outside after a long day and take in the splendor of the Col

For open house information, contact Amy L Perrin, RE/MAX Elite Properties at 970-285-1128

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-170722)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
25
Followers
263
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

