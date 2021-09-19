CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Grove, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Orange Grove

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 4 days ago

(Orange Grove, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Orange Grove. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMWMC_0c106jTA00

10420 Highway 359 Hwy, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2014

View this 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home on 10 acres within the popular Orange Groove School District. It is within 30 minutes to the Calallen Super Wallmart, a variety of restaurants and a variety retail stores for clothing and home improvements. Home is even closer to the HEB in Alice. Property is almost fully fenced but it is already crossed fenced with shelters and storage so you can keep and grace your horses or other farm animals.

For open house information, contact Henry Lopez, Corona Realty, LLC at 361-853-7087

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-388448)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyZWF_0c106jTA00

625 E County Road 303, Orange Grove, 78372

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2013

GREAT PRICE! Appx 1.46 Acres! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Carport! Orange Grove ISD!

For open house information, contact Linda A. Cantu, RE/MAX ELITE at 361-777-7653

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-388083)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlns5_0c106jTA00

333 County Road 3561, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOOKING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME WITH FARMHOUSE FLARE? STOP SEARCHING...HERE IT IS! Stunning home on 10.01 +/- acres (LOCATE IT IN GOOGLE MAPS AS 333 DUSTI LN) that will thrill any HGTV & Fixer Upper junkie! Open concept floor plan features gorgeous wood style vinyl plank floors in living areas & lots of farmhouse details! Spacious living room w/wood accent wall & ceiling inset flows easily to the dining area & the absolutely FABULOUS kitchen w/beautiful cabinetry, killer island w/shiplap, farmhouse sink, gorgeous backsplash & awesome light fixtures. Master bedroom has an extraordinary en-suite bath! This shower....you have to see it to believe it! You'll also find a soaking tub, shiplap wall w/gorgeous mirrors & beautiful vinyl floors. Secondary bedrooms share a bath w/double sinks & more shiplap accents! Huge pantry connects to laundry room. Lots of room to roam outside so bring your horses & chickens! 2 ponds. So many possibilities! Come see this truly special home in Orange Grove ISD.

For open house information, contact Lisa Hunt GRI, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter NW at 361-387-1555

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-388431)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r10Qm_0c106jTA00

169 County Road 3101, Orange Grove, 78372

4 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Charming custom built country home is situated on approximately 1.5 acres and welcomes you with an open floor plan that includes lovely family and dining areas, a spacious well appointed kitchen with separate pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, custom tile backsplash, double ovens and more. Large laundry room, 3 inviting secondary bedrooms and beyond generously sized primary bedroom that includes magnificent walk in closet along with gorgeous primary bath and magnificent walk in shower. Tasteful tile flooring runs throughout the home. Distinctive design includes a coffered ceiling in the family room. Family room has easy access to the large covered patio out back. Level, fenced land is home to huge 4 car carport, separate storage building, above ground pool, room for your pets AND 4H projects. Horses are permitted here as well. Driveway recently covered with reclaimed asphalt and home has foam insulation. Come view today!

For open house information, contact Kathy R. Head, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter NW at 361-387-1555

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386083)

#Home Improvements#Mobile Home#Chickens#Heb#Corona Realty#Llc#Bedrooms#Orange Grove Isd#Dusti#Hgtv Fixer Upper
Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

