Alturas, CA

House hunt Alturas: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Alturas, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alturas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CCoG_0c106goz00

303 S Rine, Alturas, 96101

3 Beds 1 Bath | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Beautiful large Victorian Home in Alturas, CA on over an Acre. Owner has spent 39 years caring for and restoring this gorgeous home, which includes original wood floors, large country kitchen, parlor, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Owner has started converting unfinished attic to living space. Additionally, large basement has space for 3 vehicles, wood shop, room for tools and plenty of storage space. Mature landscaping, visiting deer and wildlife, large front porch with views of the City and Warner Mountains. Home is the definition of pride of ownership. Perfect for AirBnB, Bed and Breakfast, Event Venue, or Family Home. Located in in Alturas, CA in the far NE corner of the state in Modoc County. This area is known for its hunting and fishing, rural lifestyle and low cost of living, Where the West Still Lives. Don't miss out on this hidden gem, with all of its charm, and historic details.

For open house information, contact Linda Marchy, Mary Cook-Davis Real Estate at 530-279-2505

Copyright © 2021 Modoc County Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCLSCA-2905744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vie9f_0c106goz00

901- W Third, Alturas, 96101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,445 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Over 1400 sq ft of living space. Laundry, attached garage. 2 bedroom. 1 bath and 1 large room. Needs someone to make this a home. Fireplace in living room along with a kerosene monitor heater Large Shop. Paved driveway on corner lot. Storage shed .Metal roof. Large back yard, fenced.

For open house information, contact Martha Williams, Modoc Realty at 530-233-3133



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0ndS_0c106goz00

415 E Modoc, Alturas, 96101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 807 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Move in ready, this home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The bath has a clawfoot tub/ shower combo. VInyl windows. Propane heater sits on a pretty little brick hearth. Both bedrooms have small walk-in closets. Laundry room has ample storage.

For open house information, contact Martha Williams, Modoc Realty at 530-233-3133



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twXVK_0c106goz00

210 Wilderness, Alturas, 96101

2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 1984

2 bedroom/2 bath Gorgeous Log Cabin Home for Sale in Modoc County, CA, Cal Pines Resort area. Views of Lake and Mountains, cathedral ceilings, new flooring, fenced for pets, and carport area has been semi-enclosed with hot tub. Owners have made many upgrades. Very energy efficient with dual pane windows, well insulated walls. Large detached garage with remote openers and room for 2 vehicles, along with plenty of room for storage, workshop. Near Cal Pines Lodge with Restaurant and Bar, Pool Tables and Pool. Modoc County is know for Outdoor Recreation, Trophy Mule Deer and Elk Hunting, Pronghorn, and many lakes and rivers for Fishing. Come live in The Modoc, where the West Still Lives.

For open house information, contact Linda Marchy, Mary Cook-Davis Real Estate at 530-279-2505



ABOUT

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

