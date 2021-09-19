Take a look at these homes on the market in Cle Elum

(Cle Elum, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cle Elum will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

911 Fs Road 4517, Cle Elum, 98922 1 Bed 1 Bath | $525,000 | Cabin | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Hard to Find 3 FLAT ACRES with a 4 BEDROOM SEPTIC already in place on this Beautiful Property in Granite Creek. Carriage Style Cabin with 30 x 50 Shop below, complete with Cowboy Bar, Full Bath, Laundry & Rec Room area. Upstairs is Fully Finished with 700sq ft of Living Space, Full Kitchen & Bedroom. BUILD your DREAM HOME or use as-is as your GETAWAY CABIN that has plenty of room in the 1500sq ft Garage for your Toys. Hike, Bike, ATV, Dirt Bike, Snowshoe & Snowmobile right from the property. Road plowed & maintained by Developer for Trouble-Free Year-Round Access. Multiple Golf Courses within Close Proximity. Minutes away from Cle Elum, Roslyn & Suncadia. This PRE-INSPECTED little Paradise of a Property is a Definite MUST SEE!!!

213 W Washington Ave, Roslyn, 98941 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This quaint home has a Commercial Overlay for your dream business in downtown Roslyn, which allows for an Airbnb. The floorplan offers wonderful flexibility with the Master plus the bathroom and laundry on the main floor and additional rooms upstairs for your office or sleeping. There is a park within walking distance, and also the Coal Mine Trail, which is accessible for walking, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling. The vibrant downtown is within a block and sponsors an outdoor summer market, shopping, restaurants, and retail stores.

10021 N Thorp Hwy, Thorp, 98946 3 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Nicely updated three bedroom, two bathroom manufactured home on a beautiful 3+ acre lot in the heart of the I-90 corridor. A functional layout, new luxury vinyl floors, master bedroom and bathroom, and vaulted ceilings highlight this excellent home. The fully fenced and gated outdoor space has everything you need with a brand new 14x40 foot shop/garage, a wood shed and a small barn. Possibilities abound on this countryside oasis, with the benefit if being only minutes from all the city amenities Ellensburg has to offer and easy access to larger metro areas like Seattle and Spokane via I-90. Come experience country living at its finest today!

