Cle Elum, WA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 4 days ago

(Cle Elum, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cle Elum will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVOS7_0c106e3X00

911 Fs Road 4517, Cle Elum, 98922

1 Bed 1 Bath | $525,000 | Cabin | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Hard to Find 3 FLAT ACRES with a 4 BEDROOM SEPTIC already in place on this Beautiful Property in Granite Creek. Carriage Style Cabin with 30 x 50 Shop below, complete with Cowboy Bar, Full Bath, Laundry & Rec Room area. Upstairs is Fully Finished with 700sq ft of Living Space, Full Kitchen & Bedroom. BUILD your DREAM HOME or use as-is as your GETAWAY CABIN that has plenty of room in the 1500sq ft Garage for your Toys. Hike, Bike, ATV, Dirt Bike, Snowshoe & Snowmobile right from the property. Road plowed & maintained by Developer for Trouble-Free Year-Round Access. Multiple Golf Courses within Close Proximity. Minutes away from Cle Elum, Roslyn & Suncadia. This PRE-INSPECTED little Paradise of a Property is a Definite MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Bobby Ratty, Keller Williams - Bellevue at 425-454-0911

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11838877)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blBnA_0c106e3X00

213 W Washington Ave, Roslyn, 98941

3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This quaint home has a Commercial Overlay for your dream business in downtown Roslyn, which allows for an Airbnb. The floorplan offers wonderful flexibility with the Master plus the bathroom and laundry on the main floor and additional rooms upstairs for your office or sleeping. There is a park within walking distance, and also the Coal Mine Trail, which is accessible for walking, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling. The vibrant downtown is within a block and sponsors an outdoor summer market, shopping, restaurants, and retail stores.

For open house information, contact Tracey Hall, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11894687)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJXXr_0c106e3X00

10021 N Thorp Hwy, Thorp, 98946

3 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Nicely updated three bedroom, two bathroom manufactured home on a beautiful 3+ acre lot in the heart of the I-90 corridor. A functional layout, new luxury vinyl floors, master bedroom and bathroom, and vaulted ceilings highlight this excellent home. The fully fenced and gated outdoor space has everything you need with a brand new 14x40 foot shop/garage, a wood shed and a small barn. Possibilities abound on this countryside oasis, with the benefit if being only minutes from all the city amenities Ellensburg has to offer and easy access to larger metro areas like Seattle and Spokane via I-90. Come experience country living at its finest today!

For open house information, contact Sydney Groen, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11879169)

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

