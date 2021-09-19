CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs. Titans: Keys to the game for Week 2 matchup

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seahawks host the Titans this afternoon and pretty much everyone is expecting them to win. Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook and the vast majority of the experts are predicting the Seahawks will come out on top.

To avoid an upset, here are a few keys to the game to follow.

Offense: Keep the balance going

Shane Waldron’s offense had a superb debut in Indianapolis last week. One of the many things to like was the balance they had going. Russell Wilson spread the ball around well and six different players posted at least 20 yards from scrimmage. The Seahawks should attempt to maintain that balance rather than relying on one hot hand as they have too often in the past.

Defense: Stop Derrick Henry

The Titans’ entire gameplan is about ramming the ball down your throat with their power runner Derrick Henry, the NFL’s two-time reigning rushing champion. Stopping (or at least slowing down) Henry on first and second down will be critical, as will avoiding getting burnt by Tennessee’s heavy play action attack. The more they can get Ryan Tannehill into third and long situations, the better.

