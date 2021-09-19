CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Melrose

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 4 days ago

(Melrose, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melrose. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1jFK_0c106cI500

10998 Us 71, Sauk Centre, 56378

2 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1974

The private and peaceful lake home you've been waiting for with almost 2 acres of mature trees and gradual slope to Sauk Lake! You will love the breathtaking views from every level with the wall full of windows! Enjoy the sunrise on the oversize wrap around deck. The master suite is the entire upper level with a full bathroom and lots of storage plus lake views and a private deck! The main level features an open concept kitchen/living/dining, main floor laundry with added 1/2 bath and a gas fireplace! The walk out basement features another gas fireplace, lots of space for a second bedroom or family room and a third bathroom! Plus extra storage for all your lake needs!

For open house information, contact Sheena Sunderman, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFG0H_0c106cI500

210 1St Street, Albany, 56307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful One Story Home with Full Basement in Excellent Condition Featuring Newer Windows, Roof, Siding, & Appliances. You will appreciate the spacious interior with attractive original hardwood floors, two large bedrooms on main floor with huge closets. Both bathrooms are updated with ceramic tile & in-floor heat. Finished basement with walk out patio door to exposed aggregate 20x20 patio. Endless storage in basement plus a back shed & two stall attached garage. Enjoy the fenced in back yard overlooking the Albany High School football field. Ideal location close to school, trails and downtown. Home has been well maintained with countless updates priced to sell.

For open house information, contact Matthew Imdieke, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKUWk_0c106cI500

830 Country Club Drive Sw, Melrose, 56352

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great location across from the golf course. Enjoy one level living with an open concept, newer appliances, flooring and paint throughout. Three bedrooms on the main level. The basement includes extra living space and a bonus room for a home office or make into a 4th bedroom with egress window already in place. Additional features include attached, insulated and heated garage, in-ground sprinkler system and a spacious outdoor patio.

For open house information, contact Amanda Smock, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofxlt_0c106cI500

30166 County Road 175, Melrose, 56352

4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a beautiful 4.94 acres and conveniently located off a tar road! The home features main level living with the laundry, ¾ bath, bedroom, kitchen, living room, and family room all located on the main level. Upper level features additional two bedroom, full bath and large master bedroom with walk-in-closet. You will appreciate the many updates including newer steel roof, stainless steel appliances (2020), updated bathrooms, kitchen countertops (2020), and ductless mini split system with both heating and cooling. The property features several outbuildings including a newer 40x72 pole building (built in 2018), 25x50 pole garage with work shop area, and additional one-stall garage. And the two-stall, attached garage is finished and heated! Sit on the deck and relax and enjoy the scenery or watch the kids play in sandbox! This is your chance to enjoy country living!

For open house information, contact Morgan Gregory, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

