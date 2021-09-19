CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodland, KS

Take a look at these homes on the Goodland market now

Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 4 days ago

(Goodland, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Goodland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W12lo_0c106bPM00

3343 Sunset Drive, Goodland, 67735

4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3343 Sunset Drive is a 2400 square foot ranch style brick home. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. More information and photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Peyton Ortner, Land 2 Legacy Real Estate at 785-340-5331

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11021204)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4Sjs_0c106bPM00

102 Circle Drive, Goodland, 67735

4 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Built in 1994 this ranch is in mint condition! Main floor offers open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room, two bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths and laundry. The basement offers a large family room, two bedrooms with egress windows and bath. Double car attached garaged, privacy fenced yard, central heat and air, underground sprinkler system, maintenance free siding. Remodeled baths, new flooring in living/dining/kitchen and much more. Please contact Donna Moore to schedule your tour. 785-899-2328 or 785=899-8089 cel.

For open house information, contact Donna Moore, Richardson's Homestead Realty at 785-899-2328

Copyright © 2021 Goodland Kansas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKSMLS-14224)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqP6y_0c106bPM00

922 College Ave, Goodland, 67735

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This ranch style home has all of the amenities you are looking for. Built in 1953, this home as been well taken care of with a large kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd bedroom downstairs. Oversized double car garage with storage shed and sprinkler system throughout the entire yard. Family room, utility room and full bathroom complete the downstairs. If you're looking for a home that's move in ready, look no further. (More pictures to follow)

For open house information, contact Dennis Fenner, Worth Clark Realty at 913-299-7296

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11019880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIJ8b_0c106bPM00

203 Main Avenue, Goodland, 67735

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great investment property or your first home! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on corner lot. This home has a lot to offer ....new central heat and air conditioning, new roof 2017, new sewer line 2020, new interior paint, hardwood floors, laundry room and much more. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Living room plus sunken den/family room area. Please contact listing agent, Donna Moore 785-899-2328 or cel 785-899-8089 to view this home.

For open house information, contact Donna Moore, Richardson's Homestead Realty at 785-899-2328

Copyright © 2021 Goodland Kansas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GKSMLS-14182)

