CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island Near Morocco

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fanFN_0c106Yi300
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, on Sunday. Jonathan Rodriguez/AP

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain — A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists had been closely watching following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.

Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said that by 11 p.m. some 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most, he said, had found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago off Africa's western coast. At their nearest point, the islands are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast. As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths belched bright red magma into the air that then flowed in tight streams down the mountain slope.

Shortly after the initial explosion rocked the area, one black lava flow with a burning tip immediately slid toward houses in the village of El Paso. Mayor Sergio Rodríguez said 300 people in immediate danger were evacuated, roads were closed and authorities urged the curious not to approach the area.

The lava eventually destroyed at least eight homes, according to local officials, causing at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraíso, Alcalá and surrounding areas.

Carlota Martín was at an agricultural plot her family has in Todoque, just downhill from the eruption site, when she heard a huge explosion.

"When we saw the column of smoke, we thought it could not be real, but it kept growing and we knew we had to get out of there," she told The Associated Press. "You leave, but you are also looking back because you want to see what will happen. Nobody knows how the lava flows will descend, but our plot and lots of houses in the area could be in the way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCV2h_0c106Yi300
This image taken from video shows the volcanic eruption in La Palma filmed by a resident. The volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity. Carlota Manuela Martin Fuentes/AP

Mariano Hernández, president of La Palma island, said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries but the lava flows made him concerned "about the populated areas on the coast."

"People should not come near the eruption site where the lava is flowing," Hernández said. "We are having serious problems with the evacuation because the roads are jammed with people who are trying to get close enough to see it."

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology of Spain's National Geology Institute, told Canary Islands Television that although it was too early to tell how long this eruption would last, prior "eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months."

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011. It lasted five months.

Volcanologist Vicente Soler of Spain's Higher Council said "the material appears to be very fluid, the lava flows will reach the sea sooner or later." The scientific committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said part of the island's southwest coast was at risk for landslides and rock falls.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez cancelled his trip to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly so he could travel from Spain's mainland to the Canary Islands.

"The people of La Palma should rest assured that we have all the resources and emergency personal necessary," Sánchez said after meeting with local officials on the island.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mexico: Volcano erupts with a kilometre-high column of ash

Mexico’s Popocatépetl volcano erupted on September 15 with a dramatic show of ashes and smoke that reached 21,000 feet into the sky. According to the Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres, the seismic activity recorded from the Mexican volcano during over 300 minutes of internal tremor created a volcano-tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of M 1.7.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Sergio Rodríguez
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
watchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Cumbre Vieja volcano, Canary Islands

A strong earthquake swarm started under Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands at 03:18 UTC on September 11, 2021. From the beginning of the seismic series until 08:00 UTC on September 13, a total of 1 570 earthquakes have been detected, of which 354 were located. 315 earthquakes have been detected (90 located) to 17:45 UTC on September 12.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Morocco#Earthquake#Atlantic Ocean#Spanish#Los Llanos De Aridane#Cabeza De Vaca#The Associated Press#Canary Islands Television#Higher Council#The U N General Assembly
Reuters

The Canaries are safe and the volcano is a great show, says minister

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canary Islands are safe to visit and a volcano eruption there is a "wonderful show", Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday, just hours after 5,000 people, including hundreds of tourists, had to be evacuated. The volcano - the archipelago's first...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Lava Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands During Eruption (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption on Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano news: Thousands evacuated as eruption sparks toxic gas fears

At least 10,000 people may have to be evacuated after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, as authorities warned lava flowing into the sea could release toxic gas. Over 160 homes have been destroyed since the eruption with some 6,000 people ordered to leave their homes in villages close to the volcano.Lava streaming from the volcano is now close to reaching the sea, sparking concerns the flow could mix with saltwater to produce “explosions and the emission of toxic gases”, according to the crisis team at the Canary Islands Volcano Emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Canaries volcano razes hundreds of buildings as lava creeps to sea

A vast wall of molten lava creeping down the slopes of Spain's La Palma island has now destroyed 320 buildings, as distraught residents watched the flow inching towards the sea on Wednesday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday in the south of La Palma, one of seven islands that make up the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of Morocco. The EU's Copernicus observation programme said the lava now covered 154 hectares and had destroyed 320 buildings, double the figure it had given 24 hours earlier. Experts are expecting the number to rise as the slow-moving mass slides towards the island's western coast, when its interaction with the sea is likely to cause explosions and trigger toxic gas emissions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy