Take a look at these homes for sale in Manchester

(Manchester, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

111 N Porter Road, Shiloh, 31826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a homestead in Harris County? This 3 bed / 2 bath home enjoys over 1800 square feet of living space located on a quiet 1.94 acres. The bonus room in the basement is currently being used as a 4th bedroom. Since its original construction, the home has been remodeled with the basement addition also receiving a new roof, windows, insulation, flooring, and paint at that time. Handy humans looking for makerspace will enjoy the backyard workshop. Pursue those passions with room for tool storage and studio space just steps away from your back door. This property really is country living at its best, complete with privacy galore!

814 Mccurdy, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,609 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice 3br/1.5ba in Great Neighborhood. Call Agent to see. Won't last long

602 Jackson Lane, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in None

SPACE-SPACE-SPACE !!! This 1749 square foot home is one level with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths that sits on a spacious corner lot on a great little street. There is a living room with a fireplace and also a HUGE great room with french doors leading out to a large deck. The yard is large enough for children to have plenty of outdoor play area. A double garage is great for mom and dad's cars and the deck out back is perfect place to fire up the grill. A great house and a great price.

488 East Main Street, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great investment property or first home. Carport has been enclosed and made into additional living area with separate heating. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath and located at the end of Main Street in Manchester. The yards are very well maintained.

