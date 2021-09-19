Take a look at these homes for sale in Manchester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester News Flash
 4 days ago

(Manchester, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0U8t_0c106Wwb00

111 N Porter Road, Shiloh, 31826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a homestead in Harris County? This 3 bed / 2 bath home enjoys over 1800 square feet of living space located on a quiet 1.94 acres. The bonus room in the basement is currently being used as a 4th bedroom. Since its original construction, the home has been remodeled with the basement addition also receiving a new roof, windows, insulation, flooring, and paint at that time. Handy humans looking for makerspace will enjoy the backyard workshop. Pursue those passions with room for tool storage and studio space just steps away from your back door. This property really is country living at its best, complete with privacy galore!

For open house information, contact Carla Gridley, Keller Williams Realty River Cities at 706-221-6900

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-187451)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bjvBQ_0c106Wwb00

814 Mccurdy, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,609 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice 3br/1.5ba in Great Neighborhood. Call Agent to see. Won't last long

For open house information, contact Christopher L. Taylor, American Realty Professionals at 770-929-1136

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9035722)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VO1gH_0c106Wwb00

602 Jackson Lane, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in None

SPACE-SPACE-SPACE !!! This 1749 square foot home is one level with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths that sits on a spacious corner lot on a great little street. There is a living room with a fireplace and also a HUGE great room with french doors leading out to a large deck. The yard is large enough for children to have plenty of outdoor play area. A double garage is great for mom and dad's cars and the deck out back is perfect place to fire up the grill. A great house and a great price.

For open house information, contact Piper Gresham, Evans Realty at 706-846-2000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188261)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktb39_0c106Wwb00

488 East Main Street, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great investment property or first home. Carport has been enclosed and made into additional living area with separate heating. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath and located at the end of Main Street in Manchester. The yards are very well maintained.

For open house information, contact Penny M. Hale, Meadows Hale Realty INC at 706-846-3161

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9050549)

