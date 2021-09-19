House hunt Perry: See what’s on the market now

(Perry, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

63 South Maple Street, Warsaw, 14569 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,744 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Well maintained village home features 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms, one bath is on the first floor! The first floor bedroom is currently being used as an office an can easily be turned back into a bedroom! Great open porch for sitting and relaxing. Situated on a neighborhood street, it's within walking distance to many downtown business, the Village park and the local schools.

For open house information, contact Joseph A. Rivellino, Keller WilliamsRealtyLancaster at 716-324-2300

4964 Triphammer Road, Geneseo, 14454 3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Subject to Short Sale Estate property - tenant occupied Priced well below assessment! Convenient location-needs some TLC

For open house information, contact Michael C. Sharman, RE/MAX Hometown Choice at 585-346-3700

3993 Mote Road, Gainesville, 14066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome Home! This property includes a 2900 sq.ft updated farmhouse with 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, fireplace, above ground pool, approx. 17 acres, gambrel roof barn with horse stalls and attached indoor riding arena, multiple fenced paddocks, outdoor lit riding arena, detached shop, 2 detached garages, favorable Hemitage windmill tax location. SO many possibilities- schedule your viewing! Seller will consider offers from $699,000 to $799,000.

For open house information, contact Lori J. Koerner, Prestige Homes Realty of WNY at 716-389-3524

5075 Reservoir Road, Geneseo, 14454 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1964

From the minute you pull into the driveway you will fall in love with the setting of this home. You are close to town but have your own private lot just a couple minutes from Conesus Lake. This home features a large lot over an acre and the possibilities are endless. When you enter the home you will immediately fall in love with the updated kitchen and functional breakfast bar. Home boasts 3 bedrooms and a Florida room perfect for using year round. The attached garage offers tons of additional space for storage and the full basement is a blank canvas waiting for your custom touch. Recent updates include furnace and hot water tank just to name a few.

For open house information, contact Holly Cartwright, RE/MAX Hometown Choice at 585-335-8230