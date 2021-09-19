Take a look at these homes on the Kalona market now

(Kalona, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalona. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

312 Rolling Hills Drive, Tiffin, 52340 5 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Featuring kitchen quartz counter tops, large island & walk-in pantry, under cabinet lighting, 4-seasons room, wood flooring in great room, kitchen, dining & 4 seasons. There is a nice sized grilling deck off the 4 seasons room with steps to grade. Also featuring drop zone lockers, Master bedroom has a trey ceiling with a master spa, dual vanity, ceramic shower & large walk-in closet, LL has a wet bar and huge rec/family area.

2982 F52 Trl, Parnell, 52325 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Beautiful remodeled home originally built in 1896 finished with today’s modern farmhouse finishes! Nestled in the tiny town of Holbrook just 25 minutes west of Iowa City off hard surface roads. This home is situated down a long, circled driveway on almost an acre of land loaded with perennials & mature trees. This 3-bedroom home is a must see! Warm & inviting formal entryway w/ hanging hooks & tile floors. Remodeled eat-in kitchen featuring quartz countertops, white farmhouse-style cabinets, ice white appliances w/ gold accents, pot filler above the stove, under cabinet lighting, free standing antique working island, & beautiful walk-in butler’s pantry w/ a built-in antique cabinet & reclaimed shelving. Functional & inviting floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, & living room. Beautiful wide plank pine hardwood floors in the kitchen & living room. Huge picture window in the dining room with a view of the historical St. Michael’s Church & trendy Lulu Georgia lighting. Quaint & cozy living room features a detailed accent wall & added dimmable can lighting. Huge private master bedroom features tons of closet storage. 1st floor laundry room located off the master w/ a sliding barn door. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor has a detailed shaker-style wall. The upper level has been remodeled to include an addit'l 383 sq ft of living space w/ a cozy loft area/office featuring original detailed beam work, added windows, wide plank flooring, & modern style balusters. The upper level has a recently added 3rd bedroom w/ several built-in nooks, built-in dresser for storage, & freshly painted hardwood floors.

714 Creekside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,137 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY - FINISHES WILL VARY. Walkout ranch zero lot. Main level features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and access to the covered deck from living room. Breakfast bar and pantry, nice dining space, master suite with private bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Walkout lower level is finished with a 3rd bedroom, bathroom, and rec room that leads out to the patio. Right Side.

806 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Main floor features a kitchen with island and stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

