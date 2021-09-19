CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Take a look at these homes on the Kalona market now

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 4 days ago

(Kalona, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalona. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLxq5_0c106RWy00

312 Rolling Hills Drive, Tiffin, 52340

5 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Featuring kitchen quartz counter tops, large island & walk-in pantry, under cabinet lighting, 4-seasons room, wood flooring in great room, kitchen, dining & 4 seasons. There is a nice sized grilling deck off the 4 seasons room with steps to grade. Also featuring drop zone lockers, Master bedroom has a trey ceiling with a master spa, dual vanity, ceramic shower & large walk-in closet, LL has a wet bar and huge rec/family area.

For open house information, contact Ann Scallon, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202101062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqkKA_0c106RWy00

2982 F52 Trl, Parnell, 52325

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Beautiful remodeled home originally built in 1896 finished with today’s modern farmhouse finishes! Nestled in the tiny town of Holbrook just 25 minutes west of Iowa City off hard surface roads. This home is situated down a long, circled driveway on almost an acre of land loaded with perennials & mature trees. This 3-bedroom home is a must see! Warm & inviting formal entryway w/ hanging hooks & tile floors. Remodeled eat-in kitchen featuring quartz countertops, white farmhouse-style cabinets, ice white appliances w/ gold accents, pot filler above the stove, under cabinet lighting, free standing antique working island, & beautiful walk-in butler’s pantry w/ a built-in antique cabinet & reclaimed shelving. Functional & inviting floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, & living room. Beautiful wide plank pine hardwood floors in the kitchen & living room. Huge picture window in the dining room with a view of the historical St. Michael’s Church & trendy Lulu Georgia lighting. Quaint & cozy living room features a detailed accent wall & added dimmable can lighting. Huge private master bedroom features tons of closet storage. 1st floor laundry room located off the master w/ a sliding barn door. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor has a detailed shaker-style wall. The upper level has been remodeled to include an addit'l 383 sq ft of living space w/ a cozy loft area/office featuring original detailed beam work, added windows, wide plank flooring, & modern style balusters. The upper level has a recently added 3rd bedroom w/ several built-in nooks, built-in dresser for storage, & freshly painted hardwood floors.

For open house information, contact Jessica Hochstedler Yoder, Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS at 319-351-8811

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104706)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJhiU_0c106RWy00

714 Creekside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,137 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY - FINISHES WILL VARY. Walkout ranch zero lot. Main level features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and access to the covered deck from living room. Breakfast bar and pantry, nice dining space, master suite with private bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Walkout lower level is finished with a 3rd bedroom, bathroom, and rec room that leads out to the patio. Right Side.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202103059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDSfg_0c106RWy00

806 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY, FINISHES WILL VARY. Main floor features a kitchen with island and stainless appliances, dining area leads out to the patio, gas fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room and a storage room. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a bathroom with tub/shower and bedroom 3 has a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202101628)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Kalona, IA
Iowa City, IA
Real Estate
Iowa City, IA
Business
City
Iowa City, IA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Antique#Storage Room#The Living Room#Ll#Gateway Access Realty#St Michael#Church#Wall#Bedrooms 2 3
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
17
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy