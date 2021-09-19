CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antlers, OK

Antlers-curious? These homes are on the market

(Antlers, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Antlers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

704 Ne 6Th, Antlers, 74523

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Nice 3 bed 1 bath home located on a quiet street in the town of Antlers, Oklahoma is available for you to come take a look at. This home is in very good condition and has a nice fenced back yard with a storage shed. The home has a carport for your car. The yard has nice grass and large trees that make this home a shady oasis. This home was built in 1962 and has approximately 1269 SQ, FT. The roof on this house is a metal roof and the siding is brick and vinyl, so outside maintenance is a snap. Places like this are hard to find, so give me a call asap to set up your private showing. This property is located approx. 2.5 hours from the Dallas-Fort-Worth area and about 3 hours from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023670)

Hwy 3, Antlers, 74523

0 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on State Hwy 3 East of Antlers, OK. This former gun shop could be converted into any type of small business office. Located on 0.42 acres. 988 Sq ft building. This property has a kitchen and bathroom. It could be converted into a 2-bedroom apartment. Call today to set up an appointment to see this property!

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11017315)

414673 Racoon Ln, Moyers, 74557

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This secluded, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath CABIN with a attached 3 car garage is a perfect weekend get-a-way or full time residency, which sits on 2.5 ACRES MOL. This CABIN has a nice open kitchen and living room, a large master bedroom with a large master bath. The home has a large covered front porch which wraps around on one side. Hunt from your own property, or with access to 10,000 ACRES of Hunting, Fishing & Hiking in the Kiamichi Wilderness! The Kiamichi Wilderness is approximately 10,000 acres of land around Big Mountain in Pushmataha County, alongside the Kiamichi River near Antlers Oklahoma. It was purchased & subdivided in the 1970's by a real estate developer & sold to residents of Oklahoma & Texas as a get-away place for weekend fun. It can't get any better than this, so see this property today to own your own piece of heaven and seclusion! This home was recently update in 2016! This place has ELECTRIC and a good WELL, a large detached high roof carport and 2 other buildings for storage.

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022932)

219 Ne 12Th Street, Antlers, 74523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This lovely home just outside of Antlers has three bedrooms and one and one half bathrooms and has numerous updates/replacements including flooring, windows, HVAC unit, and water heater. Outdoor amenities include a carport, covered back porch, storage shed, and a spacious one acre yard that white-tailed deer frequently roam. Ideally located just outside the city limits of Antlers within mere minutes of all of its amenities. This affordable opportunity to own isn't expected to last long!

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2132474)

